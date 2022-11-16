The Border Mail

Weather impacts Albury Tennis Association's season openers

By Trish Moore
November 17 2022 - 10:30am
St Patrick's Rory Parnell played a pivotal role in the club's strong win over Forrest Hill Wombats in the Section 2 men on Saturday.

The start to the Albury Tennis Association pennant season has been dogged by rain, with Section 1 unable to continue.

