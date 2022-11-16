Weather impacts Albury Tennis Association's season openers

The start to the Albury Tennis Association pennant season has been dogged by rain, with Section 1 unable to continue.
Grass courts are out of use, with all matches held on synthetic. Section 2 and 3 also had a match washed out, but the bulk of the other matches went ahead.
In Section 2 men Forrest Hill Galahs' David Lake, Graham Wurtz, Jayden Daniher and Ken Wurtz were too strong for Albury Gold, winning six sets, 45 games to one set, 32 games.
St Patrick's Mark Shanahan, Matt Graham, Rory Parnell and Grant Sawyer had a strong win over Forrest Hill Wombats seven sets, 56 games to nil sets, 20 games.
Despite winning on games 49 to 44, Albury Heart were defeated on sets three to four against Wodonga Raiders' Andrew Lyell, Sam Ebert, Neil Van der Geet and John McVean.
Lyell starred for the Raiders, winning a tie-breaker eight games to seven, with Ebert and claiming all his sets for the day.
In Section 3 men, Forrest Hill Blues' Brad Scholz, Michael Pope, Steve Mooney and Phil Keene won convincingly over Wodonga Pirates six sets, 48 games to nil sets, 26 games. Forrest Hill Tigers' Wayne Bodycott, Andrew Gibson, Gavin Dykes and Terry Nelson overcame Albury Greys five sets' 42 games to one set' 22 games.
A similar result was posted by Glenly's Darryl Ebery, Damian Carroll, David Rowe and Andrew Broughton when they defeated Thurgoona Bears five sets, 44 games to one set, 27 games.
In Section 4 mixed action Will Gofton, Lilly Anderson and Georgie Larsen teamed well together for Forrest Hill Swans, defeating Thurgoona Panthers four sets, 31 games to two sets, 17 games. Thurgoona Lions' Christian Blathe, Archer Stowe and Jake Baker had an overwhelming win against Forrest Hill Cats six sets, 36 games to nil sets, three games.
In Section 1 ladies, Forrest Hill's Janelle Hartwig, Di Wurtz, Helen Curtis and Maxine Quinlivan-Schroeter defeated Thurgoona Jade five sets, 47 games to one set, 22 games. They remain ladder leaders.
Section 1 in Albury's Tennis Association's Tuesday ladies' pennant competition was abandoned due to wet weather.
However, matches in sections 2 and 3 were able to proceed.
In Section 2, Scammell's Trish, Jannie Molesworth, Anne Rhodes and Joy Lee started solidly with Scammell and Molesworth claiming a six games to love victory in the first set. Scammell went on to win four sets, 31 games to two sets, 22 games against Aylmore.
There was a close contest between Sheil and Semmler, with the latter overcoming four sets, 29 games to two sets, 25 games.
In Section 3, Cannons' Juleen, Gillian Dwerryhouse and Jan Dihood defeated Huckstepp three sets, 27 games to nil sets, 16 games.
In the other match, a similar result between Jones and Antone was recorded; Jones winning three sets, 27 games to nil sets, 22 games. Two tie-breaker wins for Jones, nine games to eight, secured the win.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.