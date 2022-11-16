Albury recruit Hamish Gilmore will be learning off his employers on and off the field next year in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The 20-year-old is working as a carpenter with two Tigers' premiership players.
"We did have a great connection to Hamish as he's an apprentice to Brayden O'Hara and Jake Gaynor and both speak really highly of him as a person," co-coach Shaun Daly suggested.
"We're absolutely thrilled to have him come on board at Albury, he's a quality person and talented footballer."
We did have a great connection to Hamish as he's an apprentice to Brayden O'Hara and Jake Gaynor.- Shaun Daly
Gilmore is a Wagga Tigers' junior, who joined the O and M last season with GWS as his primary outfit and Lavington his second club.
He impressed for the Panthers, starting in defence, but also showcased his running ability on the wing.
Gilmore's move to the Tigers continues a proud link with the Riverina.
Ruck Ken Howe won the 1995 Morris Medal from another Wagga product in Glenn Page.
Premiership coach Michael Buchanan and tough defender Jeremy Masterson also snared flags in that same era in the mid-1990s.
Gilmore has a number of terrific traits, including his strong work around the contest, as well as an ability to run and carry the ball.
And he will also help an Achilles heel for the Tigers with his height at 195cms.
However, Albury and the rest of the competition have work to do to catch grand finalists Wangaratta and Yarrawonga.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The pair produced a cracking second half in the grand final and both clubs have re-signed the bulk of their star-studded lists.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.