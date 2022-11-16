Jockey Simon Miller credits a two month break as the catalyst behind his red-hot form in the saddle.
Miller purposefully took a break over the winter months to physically and mentally refresh ahead of the spring.
He took a spell in mid August and returned to the saddle in mid October.
Miller boasts a lethal strike-rate since returning after landing six winners from 15 rides.
The 37-year-old revealed he was surprised how much his weight ballooned during his self-imposed break.
"Having a couple of months off riding freshened me up but I did whack on a few kilos as well," Miller said.
"Originally, I was only going to have a month off but when I jumped on the scales I couldn't believe it when I was a bit over 63kg.
"It was a bit of a shock because I reckon that's the heaviest I've been in my life.
"I honestly didn't think I was that heavy but as we all know, scales don't lie.
"So it took me an extra month to get my weight down.
"I just started running every day and going to the gym.
"The first week the scales didn't move much but I'm getting there now and the warmer weather helps when trying to lose weight as well."
Miller only had two rides last weekend but made the most of his limited opportunities to land two winners.
He partnered the Mitch Beer-trained Greek Tycoon to victory at Gundagai on Saturday.
ALSO IN SPORT
The following day he made the trek to Canberra for the one ride aboard the Donna Scott-trained Snap Book who landed a huge upset when winning and paying more than $130 on the NSW TAB.
"It's obviously not ideal, travelling all that way for just the one ride," Miller said.
"But I had a few other mounts at both those meetings that were scratched, so I was left with just the one ride.
"Mitch and Donna are both big supporters of mine, so I was happy to repay the faith they showed in me.
"I thought Greek Tycoon was a strong chance at Gundagai.
"But I was more than a bit surprised by the performance of Snap Book.
"It's the longest priced winner I've ridden."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.