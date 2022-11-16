Albury product Cam McLeod is out to take his game to the next level at Werribee in VFL.
The 20-year-old was on Essendon's VFL list this year, snaring successive appearances in rounds six and seven.
He had previously played a VFL game with GWS in 2021 while combining his time with Albury and the Murray Bushrangers.
Werribee football manager Mark Micallef said the club was excited by McLeod's potential.
"Cam was rated highly ahead of last year's AFL Draft before signing with Essendon VFL," he told the club's website.
"He possesses good marking ability, can take a strong grab up forward and hit the scoreboard.
"There's development to come in his game and with his body, but we think he can play a variety of roles for us."
At 194cms, McLeod is an athletic high half-forward with the ability to move up the ground and then beat his opponent back.
The promising tall's signing continues the Tigers' proud tradition with the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Co-captain Dom Brew starred at North Albury, but has now completed his sixth season, averaging a career-best 20.1 disposals, while ex-Bushrangers Nick Coughlan and Lou Pinnuck have also re-signed.
McLeod joins Hudson Garoni and Josh Porter as key forwards from the O and M on the club's list.
