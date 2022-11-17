YOUR SAY: Fence at the top always better than ambulance in the valley

Regarding the letter by Pieter and Elizabeth Mourik (November 12): Bill Tilley was voted in by a majority.
The political solution for these social issues is still the "ambulance in the valley". (poem by Joseph Malins)
For example, hospices state re: voluntary euthanasia. When pain and depression are relieved a person doesn't wish to die. (The fence at the top).
The Creator God offered the best and only solution. His life for ours. This way, we distance ourselves from the abyss and walk on safer ground because he helps us.
Wow, Lloyd, under the banner of "getting the band back together" (November 12), you regress to the dark ages when politics and religion worked as one. The Catholic Church as an organisation is so out of touch that it still will not let women become priests and relies on bringing in priests from overseas to run the Wodonga parish.
It is vital that the game of Russian roulette and charades, currently being played by Indigo Shire with their proposal to build a network of cycle trails in flood zones, and along designated dry weather roads only, be immediately curtailed; to prevent $5.1 million of taxpayer grant funding being washed away in future flooding events.
With the Wahgunyah/Corowa region being impacted by flooding since early August, it is disturbing to note that almost half of the 48-kilometre-long proposed route is inaccessible, and will remain so for some months to come.
When questions are asked relative to this project, the requests are either ignored or the standard line is rolled out: "The trail map in the business case is to be considered a draft concept, subject now to a detailed assessment in the design phase, which will dictate the final trail route".
Council have known of the proposed route as far back as June 2020, and obviously, did not even carry out a cursory examination of the sites and terrain. If they had, the penny might have dropped in relation to the risks that flood events would ultimately impose.
In light of the above, together with the current and persistent risk of riverine flooding in this region, and the pending threat of a serious economic downturn, I strongly encourage other concerned citizens to demand the re-direction of the funding for the Rutherglen Wine Walk Cycle project to essential road and drainage works for the community.
