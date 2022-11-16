WANGARATTA MP Tania Maxwell is "appalled" at a preference set-up done by her own party with a rival she describes as a "radical outfit".
The Derryn Justice Party member is upset her organisation is preferencing Animal Justice Party candidates directly behind her and her running mate in Northern Victoria for the state election.
In a Facebook post, Ms Maxwell stated she was "kept in the dark" on the deal by her party and was "appalled" by the arrangement with the other micro-party.
"If I'd known my party was doing a deal to direct preferences in Northern Victoria to the hard-left Animal Justice Party, against the livelihoods and interests of the people and farming communities that I've represented for four years, I would have demanded changes," she wrote.
"The Animal Justice Party is a radical outfit that shows little support for victims of crime.
"It's a party that looks the other way when animal activists invade farms and breach trespass laws."
Ms Maxwell, who was unavailable to speak to The Border Mail, wants electors to vote below the line to negate the preference deal which is locked in on the Victorian Electoral Commission website.
The Animal Justice Party has Ms Maxwell at No.38 out of 55 candidates on its preferences for Northern Victoria.
She is behind the Coalition ticket of Liberal and National contenders.
The Animal Justice Party's lead candidate for Northern Victoria Georgie Purcell was dismayed by Ms Maxwell's statement but was empathetic.
"I think it's a disappointing response and I do feel for Tania for what's transpired in her own party and the way she's been treated, but it's quire upsetting seeing women in politics attacking each other and it's something we should move on from," Ms Purcell said.
She said her party had supported some of the Hinch party's justice initiatives and all the Labor government's legislation in that area.
Ms Purcell said she personally took offence at Ms Maxwell claiming the Animal Justice Party did not represent regional Victoria.
"To act like we're not acting in the interests of the country when they're the areas where we have had our best success is not right," she said.
