Matt Dussin has travelled around the earth four times - for footy

One of the Ovens and Murray Football League's most likeable and loyal players is leaving.
Matt Dussin has travelled from Melbourne and the Mornington Peninsula to his beloved home town of Myrtleford for a decade.
It's estimated he's clocked up around 160,000kms - four times around the earth.
"It was a very, very hard decision (to leave Myrtleford), I've been travelling for a long time, it's a question I had to ask myself every year and every year I've found more of a reason to keep coming back," he explained.
"But I've got to a point where I'm further away than I was, it's no longer three hours, it's a touch over four (since moving to Chelsea on the Mornington Peninsula).
"My partner and I are keen to join the community here."
Dussin has signed with Chelsea.
When quizzed if he would ever return, the 30-year-old said he would never put a full stop to his time at Myrtleford.
However, Dussin owes the Saints nothing more and there won't be one person in the league who will begrudge him of his decision.
"'Duss' is the epitome of a Myrtleford Saint," long-time team-mate Mitch Dalbosco praised.
"He's absolutely irreplaceable to the club and displays every good quality you want in a team-mate on and off the field.
"He's the ultimate leader, he's inspirational, extremely resilient and the most loyal person I know.
"As a club we are in debt to Matt Dussin and can't thank him enough for his service."
Perhaps surprisingly, Dussin won only one best and fairest with the Saints, in 2018, while he also represented the O and M for five years, which meant even more travel when others would elect to stand down from representative honours.
But he ranks alongside recently retired five-time Albury best and fairest Shaun Daly as the most competitive player.
In 2017, Albury's Josh Mellington was attempting to become the quickest player to a century of goals, but in the last home and away game, Dussin kept him goalless. The Tigers were on their way to a grand final, while the Saints couldn't play finals.
"He's right up there with the best players I've played on (in the O and M)," two-time Wangaratta premiership captain and Doug Strang medallist Michael Newton offered.
"Certainly two words sum him up - competitive beast.
"He never gives in, has the speed and plays any position.
"He's one of the nicest guys you'll meet and certainly was never, ever a dirty player, he gave everything he had, no matter what the circumstances."
Dussin has played 181 games with the Saints, covering virtually ever position, but he prefers centre half-back, but is happy to play anywhere, which makes him a major weapon at 193cms and 93kgs.
"I've never seen someone be able to compete at such a high standard for so many years," Dalbosco revealed of one of the league's most consistent players.
"He has an incredible ability to stand up in the big moments and his games through the 2019 finals series were the perfect example."
Dussin won successive best on grounds with stunning performances against Wodonga Raiders and Albury in the elimination and first semi respectively.
Dalbosco jokes that his great mate is 'perfect'.
"He's an A grade footballer, built like Tarzan, good looking, great at public speaking, can sing, play guitar and he's a top bloke," he quipped.
Given the countless hours in the car, it's no surprise Dussin loves his music, particularly Queen.
'Don't Stop Me Now' has been scientifically studied to be the world's most effective song to make a person feel good.
You reckon the Saints feel the same way about Dussin.
