YOUR SAY: Benambra MP needs certain traits to provide positive leadership

As the community in the electorate of Benambra prepares to cast their vote in the upcoming Victorian election, I thought it an appropriate time to reflect on the important characteristics of a member of Parliament as they provide positive leadership in the electorate.
In no particular order they include: visionary, integrity, empathy, compassion, humility, accountability, honesty, respect, social influence, collaborative, gratitude, trust, listening ability.
As we consider our vote, we may like to reflect on these important characteristics up against the abilities and skills of the sitting member for Benambra.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He is correct when he says that the federal government's decision to spend $500 million on upgrades to the National War Memorial in Canberra is unwarranted especially when these funds could be used by Department of Veterans' Affairs to assist veterans who are facing extremely long delays in having claims for service-related injuries and illness assessed.
It is not only the older veterans who are suffering but also our youngest veterans from Afghanistan and other conflicts who are being forced to wait due to the lack of qualified DVA delegates available to assess their claims. Surely some of the funds committed to the National War Memorial could be diverted to ease this shortage.
Personally, I am an 82-year-old former member of the Royal Australian Navy and lodged three claims for service-related injuries in June 2021 and am still waiting for a delegate to be assigned to claims for assessment. Constant calls to DVA have the same responses, "short-staffed, huge backlogs of claims and unable to provide an indication when a delegate will be assigned to my claims".
It's no wonder that veterans, many far worse off than me, are feeling that they have been abandoned by a system that just does not work in the way that it should.
Mr Neil Drew wrote in his letter to the editor Energy is the real emergency, the most inspiring piece of journalism on our country's climate emergency.
I feel compelled to write this and ask him to stand for election in any capacity to influence the lack of leadership and direction in our state and country.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.