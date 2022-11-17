HotHouse Theatre presents All The Shining Lights, a story about courage and wisdom. It follows Charli and John and an aeroplane - one young, one old, all lost. Charli is bold, headstrong and desperate to soar over the hurdles life throws in her way. John is old, bitter and afraid. The Uiver is an aeroplane caught up in a storm with no map, no guide, and nowhere to land. At a time when so much of the world feels lost and adrift, Charli flies into John's room at Sunset Oaks and into his heart. Together they unlock the dramatic rescue of the Uiver plane.