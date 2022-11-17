SHOW UP
HotHouse Theatre presents All The Shining Lights, a story about courage and wisdom. It follows Charli and John and an aeroplane - one young, one old, all lost. Charli is bold, headstrong and desperate to soar over the hurdles life throws in her way. John is old, bitter and afraid. The Uiver is an aeroplane caught up in a storm with no map, no guide, and nowhere to land. At a time when so much of the world feels lost and adrift, Charli flies into John's room at Sunset Oaks and into his heart. Together they unlock the dramatic rescue of the Uiver plane.
SING UP
Acclaimed singer-songwriter who goes by the stage name "Bloom" is nearing the end of her 60-date tour, performing Stevie Nicks, Carole King and Linda Ronstadt Songbook. Throughout the tour, Bloom has also raised more than $26,000 for Shake It Up Australia, which promotes and funds Parkinson's disease research in Australia aimed at better treatments and ultimately a cure.
LISTEN UP
Orpheus Trio will perform its first concert on the Border since the global pandemic. It features a work by renowned North East-based composer, Gordon Kerry, Piano Trio No. 3 (2018). The main piece on the program was the Dvorak Dumky trio, which Orpheus recorded in 2017. Marking its 10th anniversary this year, the trio's concert program has been performed at Beechworth, Broadford, Trentham and Wodonga. Tickets will be available at The Jazz Basement from 6.30pm.
TURN UP
An Intimate Performance with Red Horse, Hovell Tree Inn, Albury, Saturday, November 19, 3pm to 5pm
A Native American, Red Horse, has been immersing audiences in Native American culture since 2009. The performance will include dancing, flute playing, singing and drumming, storytelling and sharing the true history of his people.
OPEN UP
Deja Gruuve Ft. Set Mo & Jordan Brando [Open Air Day Party], Kinross Woolshed, Saturday, November 19, 2pm to 10pm
An Open Air Day Party is coming to the Border with two of the biggest names in Australian electronic music. Sydney DJ Duo Set Mo and Melbourne's Jordan Brando headline it. Tickets: Deja Gruuve Facebook page.
SPRING UP
Jindera Spring Fling, Jindera Village Green, Saturday, November 19, 11am to 4pm
Come together, right now! The Jindera Spring Fling is a chance for the community to gather in one spot. There will be live music, market stalls and kids' activities. The family-friendly event is free. Rural Care Link gained a grant from the NSW government to host the event.
