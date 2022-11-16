A small stash of methamphetamine was found in a man's Lavington motel room after police received reports of "a large number" of visitors, a court has heard.
Albury police were called to the Quality Resort Siesta on July 27 after receiving a tip-off.
The significant interest in the room was from people both walking and driving to the location.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police spoke to security, Albury Local Court heard on Wednesday, and were told that the room had been rented to Eskdale concreter Jandamarra Jayira Kenny.
The officers parked directly outside Kenny's room and saw him immediately sight them through the door.
Kenny walked out and headed off, but police caught up with him and asked about the possibility of drugs being supplied out of his room.
"The accused denied supplying drugs, however stated he had about a point of ice in his room."
Police went inside and found a small bag with 0.29 grams of methamphetamine in a bedside-drawer.
A few weeks' earlier, on July 15, police saw Kenny driving a utility along East Street, East Albury, about 4pm.
They turned on the vehicle's warning devices, then Kenny pulled into a driveway of an Alexandra Street residence.
Police spoke to Kenny, who produced a NSW P2 licence before providing a negative result to a preliminary breath test.
Three other people were in the ute, one a woman who was being dropped-off at the house.
After the negative alcohol test, Kenny provided a positive oral fluid test for methamphetamine.
Kenny pleaded guilty to driving with an illicit drug present in blood and possessing a prohibited drug.
He was placed on a six-month conditional release order, convicted and fined $520 and given a six-month driving ban.
