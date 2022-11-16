Residents have raised concerns about the state of an abandoned home that has been set on fire and smashed during ongoing vandalism attacks.
The brick Parkland Drive home has had windows broken, been ransacked for whitegoods, had graffiti sprayed across walls and grass left to grow out of control after being abandoned.
A police car was rammed near the property days later.
The empty home continues to be targeted by squatters and vandals, with neighbours people telling The Border Mail they were hopeful something could be done.
"It's just absolutely trashed," Marg Potter said.
"It was beautifully built and maintained, then it went through a series of owners and tenants, and I don't know what happened to the last people who were there.
"It's been absolutely trashed, they've set fire to the outside, all the plaster's broken and there's no need to open a door now - you can just walk through a window.
"Gossip tells you young people and drugs are involved."
The Wodonga court last month heard the owners had left the home vacant for a long time and had wanted to renovate, which hadn't happened due to the pandemic.
The court heard people could be squatting inside.
Ms Potter, who has lived nearby for 50 years, said she had contacted Wodonga Council and police.
She is concerned long grass could cause a crash, with the road heavily used by primary school students.
Another nearby resident, Emma Carmosin, said it was a shame the property was empty given the housing shortage in the region.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's getting worse," she said of the house.
"Every time something gets fixed it gets broken again.
"It needs to be fenced off so it can be repaired or just knocked down so they can start again."
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home last sold for $293,000 in 2010, with photographs at the time barely recognisable.
Council manager Mark Verbaken said staff had been unable to contact the property owner.
"Wodonga Council has engaged a contractor to mow the grass at the site," he said.
"That work is expected to take place soon.
"While conditions are currently very wet, summer will be here soon and when the fire danger period starts all property owners will be required to remove or reduce any fire hazards."
