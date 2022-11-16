The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Free

SES Watch and act warnings for Thursday, November 17

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated November 17 2022 - 8:05am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parts of Federation Shire remain significantly affected by floodwater. Picture by James Wiltshire

The NSW State Emergency Service issued several watch and act messages early Thursday morning as floodwater continues to affect the Border and southern Riverina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.