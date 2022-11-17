There's no place like home - just ask Dom Buntin.
Born and bred in Oaklands, the stock and station agent has become part of the furniture at Billabong Crows, where he's played nearly 200 games since starting out in the juniors.
Buntin scratched the itch of curiosity when he spent two seasons playing Ovens and Murray football at Albury in 2016-17 and relished the challenge of testing himself at a higher level.
But since returning to the Crows, he's developed an even greater appreciation of what the club means not only to its players but the broader community.
"It's the only thing we've got in our town that brings everyone together," Buntin said.
"Especially the older crowd, it gives them something to look forward to on the weekend, not only to watch the footy but catch up socially with their friends.
"If we do have a bit of success on the weekend, it's just the icing on the cake.
"We've got a group of the coffee ladies that come and watch us every week whether it's rain, hail or shine.
"There's five or six ladies that come and watch, they're there every week and they know all the players and they love it.
"Seeing them enjoying it, that's what it's all about.
"To play for a local club is to entertain that group.
"It opens your eyes and it just goes to show they're all watching, they're all supporting and it means a lot to them to come to the footy."
The first full season for three years saw the Crows finish 10th in the Hume League but their campaign brought more than six wins on the ladder.
"It was quite enjoyable and very social," Buntin said.
"We also had Dane Swan come and play with us, which was such a good experience.
"Where else do you get to play with a Brownlow medallist in country footy? So that was good fun.
"We had a fair few injuries throughout the year, which didn't help, but we had a very close group.
"Everyone stayed pretty tight together and we had a lot of young blokes starting to pick up this year, which was exciting to see, either debuting or starting to play consecutive senior games.
"We've got a group of blokes from Mulwala and Yarrawonga that come out and play with us and they're lovely blokes.
"But it's a team made up of a lot of local blokes.
ALSO IN SPORT
"For a team as far out of Albury and major cities, we're the furthest out so we rely on those local blokes, those young guys, to keep the club going."
Buntin played 15 games this year, taking his tally in the Crows senior ranks past 50 since making his debut as a 15-year-old.
"I played in the midfield this year, which was good," Buntin said.
"When I came to the Crows, I went down back but now I've finally got the chance to play through the midfield again and I got to play up forward as well at times, which was good.
"But I feel like I'm playing my best footy through the midfield so it was a lot more enjoyable."
Buntin was predominantly a thirds player in his first season at Albury before getting a regular run in the reserves the following year.
"I did enjoy it," he said.
"It was a better standard of footy, that's for sure, but there's just not that social side you get in country footy, where you go to the pub afterwards and have the awards, all those social events and things like that.
"I appreciate the social side more now, of course I do.
"You're socialising with your closest mates that you grew up with and that's something pretty special."
John Simpson will coach the Crows in 2023 after sharing the role with Dylan Flanagan this year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.