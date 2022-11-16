The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Jade Crook selected for Australia's under-15 basketball side

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated November 17 2022 - 11:13am, first published 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Crook is packing her bags for Guam, selected in the Australian Sapphires squad off to contest the FIBA under-15 Oceania Championships. Picture by Mark Jesser

They say you should never meet your heroes - but what about playing with them?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.