They say you should never meet your heroes - but what about playing with them?
That's a questioned already answered for mercurial basketball talent Jade Crook who, alongside training with her idol Lauren Jackson in 2022, has most recently been selected for Australia's under-15 basketball team.
Crook flies out to Guam on Saturday to contest the FIBA under-15 Oceania Championship from November 21-26, donning the green and gold against the likes of New Zealand, Samoa and Papua New Guinea.
It's an exclamation point at the end of an standout year for the year 10 Albury High student, who has already had a taste of senior basketball just years into her teens.
"I met Matt Paps, the head coach of the Bandits, in October last year and started training with him and the team this year as a development player," she said.
"It was really good because there were lots of players like Lauren (Jackson) and Unique (Thompson) who have inspired me to go further in basketball and have taught me a lot of stuff along the way about the game I love.
"They said to always remember why you started, just have fun and always keep pushing towards what you want to do in life and in basketball."
Crook's full focus is now fixated on helping the under-15 Sapphires progress through in Guam, and will be eyeing off a spot in the national team for the under-17 FIBA World Cup in 2024.
She is one of 11 picked for next week's tournament, and the only player from country NSW.
However, the young power forward has been racking up the frequent flyer miles long before jetting off to the Western Pacific.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Earlier in July, Crook flew out to Atlanta, USA as one of six players given the tap to participate in the inaugural Women's NBA Academy Games, which was another eye-opener for the burgeoning basketball star.
"It was like a tournament where it was about development, we had three days of training and two days of games with the team," Crook said.
"There were 40 girls there all up and we got split up into four teams - the girls were a few years older than me, I was the youngest one.
"It's really cool because you're surrounded by people who have the same interests as you and love the same thing.
"It was a very different environment to Australian basketball, there were people from all over the world there."
Having only scratched the surface of her potential, it's easy to forget Crook is still a 15-year-old school student with classwork to balance on top of the mountains of work she's putting in on the hardwood.
But she's not letting it stop her.
"My school's been really good about it all; it's a little bit of a challenge but I've figured out how to do my homework in the car," she laughed.
"I'm training pretty much every day, I go away to Basketball NSW development meets or state trials every few weekends up in Sydney or Maitland or Newcastle.
"My aim is to try and get into the Bandits next year, and get into the NSW Country team and under-17 Australia team as well.
"I'd like to go as far as I can in basketball and hopefully become an Opal one day."
Crook wished to thank the Albury Basketball Association and Albury Cougars for both association's support throughout her journey to date.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.