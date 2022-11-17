A Wodonga pub has been closed for three days after an interior fire this week caused by tea towels that spontaneously combusted.
Church St Hotel staff have been frantically cleaning up following the small blaze in the early hours of Tuesday morning, which started when a pile tea towels suddenly ignited after they had been washed and machine-dried at a nearby laundromat.
Owner Stacey Beattie said it was fortunate the fire smothered itself and didn't do any major structural damage to the building, but revealed there was significant smoke damage.
"We use the laundromat across the road for washing, which goes through the dryer and gets folded. My manager picked it up on Monday night and left it on the floor and at 1:30am on Tuesday they (the tea towels) spontaneously combusted," she said.
"It smothered itself, so we were very, very lucky. The amount of smoke and the lack of fuel around it meant there was damage, but we're lucky we've still got the pub.
"It was just a very unfortunate, freak accident.
"We watched it on the video when we got in the next day. It was a bit of a shock.
"We won't be putting the washing in the dryer any more, we'll be putting a clothesline up out the back."
Mrs Beattie planned to reopen the hotel on Friday night with a limited service, given the dining and sports bar area could be off limits longer as it needed to be cleaned and repainted.
She is hopeful the venue would be back to full capacity by next Friday as its prepare to welcome a huge crowd for a post-Wodonga Gold Cup party.
"The cleaning company is coming through tomorrow (Friday) afternoon and we've been cleaning for two-and-a-half days already," she said.
"The boys in the kitchen have had two massive days. They've pulled every single thing out of the kitchen and scrubbed all the walls.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We would not have been able to open at all if we were waiting on the kitchen. They've just put it all back together and they're doing a big prep day today.
"We've got a bit of work to do to a wall, but everyone's fine and everything's okay.
"As it stands, we can only have people in the function room. We have a function tomorrow night and on Saturday night and we can definitely use the beer garden as well.
"We're just not sure until the cleaning crew has been through tomorrow as to what degree we can use the dining and sports bar."
"We're excited about that and have raised over $13,000 so far, so that's exciting," she said.
"It would have been nice to have a more calm week leading up to the performance, but anyway."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.