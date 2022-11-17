The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga's Church St Hotel to reopen after temporary closure caused by spontaneous combustion of tea towels

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
November 17 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Church St Hotel owners Michael and Stacey Beattie are looking forward to reopening their Wodonga venue on Friday after a fire this week forced it to close.

A Wodonga pub has been closed for three days after an interior fire this week caused by tea towels that spontaneously combusted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.