Encouraging people to think about the migrants who moved their lives across the world to Australia is one hope for a special celebration on the Border next week.
Bonegilla Migrant Experience is set to commemorate and celebrate the 75th anniversary of the migrant centre.
This will take place over a week from Monday, with the event to pay tribute to migrants "who faced the challenges, good and bad".
Charles Sturt University historian Dr Bruce Pennay said the milestone played an important role in preserving the site's history.
"The 75th anniversary is a major one and the last big anniversary in living memory," he said.
"From now on, fewer and fewer will be alive to recall their migrant experience.
"The next major anniversary will be the centenary."
Dr Pennay said he hoped people would be encouraged to think about migrants coming from one country to another to embark on new lives.
"What strikes me is I'm always amazed by what migrants say about the place, and people will be paying tribute to those who came before them," he said.
"It's thanking the people for making that trip and settling in Australia."
In 1947, Australia launched a mass-immigration program to increase its population size.
Shelley Knight, of the Bonegilla Migrant Experience, said celebrating milestones had always played an important role.
"Each family is very important because for some people it's 50 years ago, for some people 60 years," she said.
Ms Knight said there were a whole range of activities taking place as part of the celebration, including tours.
"It wasn't just as simple as someone walking from here to the main street but it was quite big. And (the tours) help us to showcase the site," she said.
"What we are most excited about is the launch of the Bonegilla ID Card Exhibition.
"We always get asked how to find records and with this new opening it gives us all the information of the families, where they stayed and their names, and it helps make that extra level of connection for families visiting and ex-residents."
Ms Knight said everyone was welcome, regardless of whether they had a connection to Bonegilla or not. "It's just wonderful, we want it to be as authentic as possible," she said.
Activities over the week include the premiere screening of Bonegilla Stories, which is a series of short films telling the stories of five former residents. Historic presentations and music performances will also take place at the site, which was home to more than 300,000 people up until the time it closed in 1971.
