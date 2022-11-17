Boomers' new senior men's coach is no stranger to the club.
Long time servant Decha Saisanid has been anointed division one leader for 2023, and will assume player-coach duties next season.
He takes over from Andrew Grove, who steps down from the top job to focus on playing.
"Obviously I've got big shoes to fill with Grove stepping away from the role, but I'm definitely keen to give it a crack and see what comes of it," Saisanid said.
"I coached a bit of juniors early days, and then took on the reserves for a couple of seasons on and off - I've been at the club for close to 20 years now.
"I originally started my juniors at Melrose but had a lot of school friends playing for Boomers at the time, that's why I moved across to have a bit of a run and have made lifelong friends since who are still around the club which is good."
Boomers endured a capricious campaign, beginning the year with a bang as it outmuscled Albury United 3-0 in the rescheduled 2021 FA Cup final.
Player unavailability throughout the regular season hamstrung the side, with a number of forfeits costing Boomers a top four finish.
A fifth placing secured the Grove-led outfit a finals spot, where the men in white progressed through to the semi final before being ousted by United in a narrow 2-1 loss.
However, Saisanid is buoyant a strong year is on the cards for the club.
By re-introducing a thirds side as well as reeling back past reserves players to fill certain gaps, he's hoping for a more complete showing from Boomers in 2023.
"Both senior and reserve grades reaching a semi final, I thought that was an outstanding result," he said.
"At the end of the day, we fell a little bit short against United which was probably fair in the end - they had that extra little bit of edge, and a bit more playing depth.
ALSO IN SPORT
"Where we finished and placed in the cup was a good result for us given the makeup of the squad, injuries and what have you.
"Looking into next year, our ambition is to try and get a thirds going which we're confident we're pretty close to getting.
"I think it'll help create depth long term over the next couple of years which is probably the priority for us."
Getting an under-18 side off the ground is just the tip of the iceberg when Saisanid speaks on youth development.
Filtering more players into the junior grades is a real aim for the club, recognising an issue and attacking it head first in order to create an element of sustainability for the future of the senior side.
"It's been one of those things around the club, for us not being able to field many junior sides in the past few years," he said.
"We've been able to build that off Miniroos, we're expecting to be able to field almost a full junior grade division from under-12s right up to thirds - bar maybe one or two grades - next year.
"I think that is an excellent result given where the club was thre or four years ago."
Outside of the youth aspect, the bulk of Boomers' talent from 2022 is expected to stick around.
Saisanid has placed an onus on beefing up the reserves squad to avoid any repeats of forfeits which occurred this season, and places continuity atop of his list.
"I believe that the core of the senior players will remain for next season which is great, naturally you're always going to have a small handful either look for opportunities at other clubs or relocate which is normal," he said.
"I've contacted some previous reserve players who had a break this year, they're going to come back and I'm confident we shoud be able to field both grades comfortably as well.
"Whether we can challenge the top clubs remains to be seen, but for us the priority is getting some continuity back with the playing squad and being able to turn up and be competitive each week."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.