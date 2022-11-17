Corowa, Doctors Point and Willow Bank, South Albury, are among 84 active NSW SES warnings for areas along the Murray, Murrumbidgee, Edward and Lachlan rivers.
In Victoria Watch and Act alerts to avoid the flooded areas are in place for Murray River downstream of Hume Dam to Tocumwal, Tocumwal to Barham and Ovens River Bright to Rocky Point.
As the highest flood risk moves to the central west, giving Border residents a brief reprieve over the weekend, Albury SES commander Curtis Kishere said the risk of falling trees, road damage and flash flooding remained high.
He said people should use dry days to stock sandbags, check medical supplies and prepare for future isolations.
"We've had the wettest spring on record," Mr Kishere said.
"The trees will start going down due to the amount of water we've had. The water has nowhere to go, and the ground can only take so much, so we could possibly see more trees go down."
He said flash flooding could occur with even moderate rainfall with water levels as high as they are presently.
"The drains are not built for that capacity of water to come through, so unfortunately it has nowhere to go," Mr Kishere said.
Moderate flooding continuing at Wangaratta: Victoria SES
Moderate flooding is continuing along the Ovens River at Wangaratta. Minor flooding is easing slowly along the King River at Docker Road Bridge. Minor flooding has eased along the Ovens River at Rocky Point. Rainfall has now eased, and no significant rainfall is forecast for Thursday and Friday. Further rainfall is forecast from the weekend and the situation is being closely monitored.
Moderate flooding is occurring along the Ovens River downstream of Rocky Point.
The Ovens River at Wangaratta is currently at 12.44 metres and falling slowly, with moderate flooding.
The Ovens River at Wangaratta is likely to fall below the moderate flood level (12.40 m) Thursday afternoon.
Yarrawonga downstream: Watch and Act
Berrigan Shire Council said the river had come up "faster than expected" as it navigates road closures and reductions in service.
Two Watch and Act SES alerts are in place for Berrigan Council and neighbouring Moira Shire Council on the opposite side of the Murray River.
The Yarrawonga gauge peaked at 7.8 metres on Wednesday, which Moira Shire Council says is equivalent to 179,000ML.
"Based on historic flood events, this is trending similar to the 2016 Murray River flood event," the council said.
Berrigan Shire Council said the two councils were working closely to prepare for the "worst case scenario" of both traffic management and road closures.
The Stan Collie Causeway southbound towards Cobram remains reduced to one lane with traffic lights and a 40km/h speed limit. The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that roads, causeways and bridges may be closed or become impassable in the area.
