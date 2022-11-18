The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Peter and Alison Campbell on a community's commitment to building a respite facility at Henty

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
November 19 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'It's opened our eyes to how many carers need a break' ... Peter and Alison Campbell have supported the development of a respite facility and independent living units at Henty. Pictures by Mark Jesser

There's a special structure taking shape on a quiet street in Henty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.