A Wodonga business owner is so frustrated by repeated raids on his bin that he has shared video footage of the culprit online.
Greg Haysom, who owns Exact Computers on South Street, this week shared a video showing the woman using a blowtorch to break a lock on a bin behind his business.
Mr Haysom said the bin had been targeted seven times.
"What is annoying is, it's the same woman and she goes and melts the locks with a blow torch," Mr Haysom said.
"It's a lot of effort going into getting into a bin to take items that are no longer working.
"It's a rubbish bin, we throw rubbish into it."
Mr Haysom said items often taken out of the bin were computers and electrical items.
He said he had reported the matter to police but had been told it was not a matter for police.
"I've caught her on camera numerous times; she preps herself to get ready to get in the bin - I've even caught her putting deodorant on beforehand," he said.
