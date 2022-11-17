First-round draft prospects Brayden George and Ollie Hollands have been tipped to slot seamlessly into AFL life.
The two Murray Bushrangers are expected to be picked up early when the draft hits on November 28-29.
It's set to be a life-changing event for the pair but Bushies coach Mark Brown knows them well enough to feel confident in their ability to handle everything that comes with it.
"To have two kids that are expected to go in the first round is really exciting and for those two boys, it comes off the back of a mountain of work," Brown said.
"Brayden George comes from Girgarre, over the west side of Shepparton, a tiny little farming community, comes to school in Wangaratta, absolutely immerses himself in the Murray Bushrangers program and the goal of becoming an AFL footballer.
"In two weeks' time, his name's going to get called out and he could be taken to the other side of the country and all of a sudden he's presented with a completely different course for his life.
"It's an opportunity to earn really big money doing exactly what you love.
"It takes an enormous amount of commitment and work and Brayden's proof of that.
"He came over here, moved into a unit on his own from Year 11, an hour-and-a-half away from his family and he just went to work."
Hollands looks set to follow in the footsteps of dad Ben and older brother Elijah by reaching the big time.
"Ollie comes from a footballing family so he's almost been pre-ordained to be an AFL footballer," Brown said.
"It's something he's always pursued, he's a tremendous athlete, works really hard and his back half of the season for Geelong Grammar, the Bushrangers and Vic Country was exceptional.
"He's the best endurance athlete in this year's draft pool and you don't get that without a great deal of work.
"We didn't see a great deal of him because he's at Geelong Grammar but I was lucky enough to be involved with Vic Country so I saw him really closely there.
"He played his last game (for the Bushies) in the final against Sandringham, he was terrific against some top-end talent and deserves his opportunity.
"Whichever AFL club he walks into, they're going to get a kid who will set the standard with his work-rate on the track."
Setting up home somewhere else shouldn't worry the Bushrangers.
"They never know where they're going to land and the perfect example is Brayden George," Brown said.
"The conversation, always, with the country boys is 'how will they go relocating?' and my answer is 'Brayden George did it two years ago.'
"It's not like you're talking to a metropolitan kid who's lived at home for 18 years and everything's on his doorstep, Brayden George has already moved an hour-and-a-half away from home to improve his chances of getting drafted.
"I won't say the country kids are better at it but they've been exposed to it earlier than a lot of the metropolitan kids.
"Ollie Hollands is no different, he's been at Geelong Grammar for the last three years so he's already had to relocate.
"The good thing about the country kids is they understand, they travel a lot and they have to move for their opportunities."
