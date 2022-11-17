Political satirist and podcaster Jordan Shanks, better known as friendlyjordies, has announced a night at the Albury Entertainment Centre in December.
Described at a comedic critique of how the 'same cabal that controlled society' in ancient Rome still exists in the modern day, A Tale As Old As Rome argues the ancient world isn't all that ancient.
The over-18s Albury show will follow two sets in Melbourne on November 20, where A Tale As Old As Rome will be filmed.
Other regional locations include Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo and Dubbo.
"If you liked The Da Vinci Code you'll love this show," Shanks said of A Tale As Old As Rome.
"It's my proudest accomplishment to date other than the smash hit success video Top Ten Cutest Dogs," he said.
Jordan Shanks has produced more than 750 videos for his YouTube channel, which have over 180 million views.
Tickets are $49.50 plus booking fee, available from the friendlyjordies website.
