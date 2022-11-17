Montanna Mathews is daring to dream of a career as a professional footballer.
But what may have formerly seemed like something way off in the clouds has been dragged much closer to reality for the 19-year-old Albury round ball talent.
Mathews, 19, has been invited as one of seven train on players with A-League Women's club Western United off the back of a treble-winning season with Calder United.
She'll join the squad in training twice per week throughout the ALW campaign, which kicks off this Saturday.
Western United picked up on Mathews' form for Calder during 2022, where was a force at left back.
Her efforts in defence helped secure the NPLW league championship, Nike FC Cup and grand final and put her on the radar of Western United's head coach Mark Torcaso.
ALSO IN SPORT
Torcaso said all seven training partners, including Mathews, have more than enough promise to break into the first team this season.
"I'm really pleased to have these seven girls with us, staying connected to the program throughout the season," he said.
"They are all extremely gifted young players with bright futures and we want to make sure that they have every opportunity to show their quality at the highest possible level.
"Each of these girls will be vital in helping to drive the high standards throughout the squad.
"While they may not be playing matches immediately, I will be looking for them to work hard and put themselves in a position to seize any opportunities that may arise."
With it being United's first foray into the A-League Women's this season, it fronts an opportune moment for the budding defender to make her mark and try to break into the squad.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.