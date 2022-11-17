The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Montanna Mathews named as a training partner at Western United

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated November 17 2022 - 3:14pm, first published 2:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Montanna Mathews (second from left) at Western United training

Montanna Mathews is daring to dream of a career as a professional footballer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.