Tendai Chisoro may have faced World Cup star Shaheen Shah Afridi in full flight but it's the young bowlers at St Patrick's who have got him excited.
Chisoro, one game into his Patties career in CAW after landing from Zimbabwe, has already seen enough to know the future is bright for the men in green.
The 34-year-old has been blown away by the welcome he's received at Xavier and is determined to pay his new club back in both the runs and wickets columns over the next few months.
"I've come to add value in the team," Chisoro said.
"I'll look to lead from the front with the ball, take wickets and if we lose early wickets, get my team to a score we can actually defend in the middle order.
"I've already seen some exciting players, our captain (Dean Nicholson), Evo (Luke Evans) and we've got two under-16s, Josh (Murphy) and Max (Heriot) so I'll look to guide them as well.
"Everywhere you go, people have expectations but the good thing about St Pat's is that it's just like a family.
"They've welcomed me and I feel at home.
"I don't feel any pressure.
"I was nervous before I got off the mark but after that, everything felt normal.
"I feel free to do my thing and hopefully I'll do well."
The powerfully-built Chisoro represented Victoria High School and Masvingo province before getting the dream call to represent his country.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"At under-19 level, we got ties so when you went back to school, you'd wear a different tie from everyone else.
"Everyone was looking at you, admiring you, it was so good!"
Last year Chisoro played in the Test series against Pakistan in Harare.
"Test cricket might be difficult but it's the best form the game," he said.
"When people play Test cricket, they play in the true spirit of the game and they keep the tradition, the 'gentlemen's game' tag.
"Playing against Babar Azam, sometimes I got carried away fielding, starting to creep in while he was playing shots, just admiring the way he played.
"One of the games, they needed two or three wickets to win.
"It was around 4pm and they didn't want to come back the next day so Afridi gave it everything and bowled fast.
"I managed to stay a couple of balls before I ended up getting a yorker.
"It was a good experience, though, it challenged me because I had to be alert all the time.
"I know that age is no longer on my side (for an international recall) but I'll keep working on my game.
"If I can excel in domestic cricket when I go back home and I get the chance to get selected, I'll play."
