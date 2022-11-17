Victim begged for mercy while filmed having arm broken with hammer

A criminal with a firearms obsession has been jailed for a spate of serious offences, including an incident where he was filmed breaking a man's arm with a hammer.
Jye Werkowski was just weeks out of jail when he embarked on a crime spree, which included being filmed riding past the Benalla Police Station with an illegal firearm.
During the most serious incident, the 24-year-old was filmed by Dalton Espagne hitting a man with a hammer multiple times in his arm, shoulder and body.
The incident, which occurred on November 11 last year in the victim's Benalla home, was captured on Werkowski's Samsung phone.
The video was played in the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Thursday where the drug trafficker was shown smashing the man as he pleaded "Jye I'm sorry bro, I'm sorry bro".
A crack was heard when the man's arm was broken, with some of the incident occurring while he was on his knees.
Espagne, who also faced court on Thursday, was armed with a crowbar.
The victim was too scared to make a statement to police.
The video was found on Werkowski's phone during his arrest in Wangaratta on December 6 last year, along with multiple images and videos of loaded guns.
One image showed two guns side by side with $5000 in cash at his Porters Road bungalow in Benalla.
Police said the guns are still outstanding.
Other incidents involved the 24-year-old arming himself with a knife on November 28 and attending a home with others, attending a woman's Inchbold Crescent home in Wangaratta while armed, and an incident where he was found with a baton and knife in his car.
Police found a baton, knuckle dusters, a crossbow, and double edged knife in his bungalow on the day he was taken into custody.
Magistrate Peter Dunn noted Werkowski was clearly fascinated with guns and other weapons.
The offender told the court he had gotten back on ice a few weeks after getting out of jail for previous matters.
"I was on a slope that I couldn't stop," he said.
Mr Dunn asked what his future was.
"I can never say I'm going to be an angel when I get out," Werkowski said from custody.
"I can be a genuinely good person, but on the ice I go off the rails."
Mr Dunn imposed an 18-month jail term with a three-year maximum.
