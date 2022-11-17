The Border Mail
Benalla gun man filmed breaking victim's arm with a hammer in home

Updated November 17 2022 - 7:01pm, first published 5:30pm
Victim begged for mercy while filmed having arm broken with hammer

A criminal with a firearms obsession has been jailed for a spate of serious offences, including an incident where he was filmed breaking a man's arm with a hammer.

