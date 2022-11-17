The Border Mail
Man injured after car rolls on Olympic Highway, between Wagga and Uranqunity

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
November 17 2022 - 4:00pm
Emergency services at the scene of an rollover on the Olympic Highway, between Wagga and Uranquinty, on Thursday. Picture by Taylor Dodge

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash on the Olympic Highway south of Wagga.

