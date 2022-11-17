A man has been taken to hospital after a crash on the Olympic Highway south of Wagga.
Emergency services responded to reports of a car having crashed and rolled onto its roof between Wagga and Uranquinty around 12.15pm on Thursday.
Police, paramedics and the RFS rushed to the scene, about two kilometres north of Uranquinty.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed a man was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.
"[The patient was] a male in his 60s, who was walking and talking when paramedics arrived," they said.
The man treated at the scene for minor facial injuries and then taken to Wagga Base Hospital, the spokesperson said.
Police and an RFS crew remained on scene while the road was cleared, with motorists urged to take caution when passing through the area.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.