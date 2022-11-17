The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Buyer to transform smashed Wodonga eyesore back to its former glory

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 18 2022 - 8:44am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A home buyer is set to spend up to $200,000 transforming a trashed and dangerous Wodonga eyesore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.