Buyer to transform smashed Wodonga eyesore back to its former glory

A home buyer is set to spend up to $200,000 transforming a trashed and dangerous Wodonga eyesore.
Most windows at the property have been smashed, graffiti sprayed on walls, whitegoods and fixtures stolen, and plaster worth tens-of-thousand of dollars smashed.
The pending new owner, who signed paperwork to buy the house on Tuesday, said most of the damage had occurred in the past month.
He plans to revamp the trashed brick building - which he said was once a "beautiful home" - once he takes ownership.
"To get it back up to living condition will cost about $100,000, and $200,000 to get it back to its former glory," he said.
"It's just abysmal what's happened there.
"I don't know what drives them to be so destructive.
"When we first started looking, the upstairs was untouched.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I took a plasterer for a walk and he said we might have to replace a few sheets, but most can be patched.
"When we had a building inspection done last week, it was estimated there was $30,000 worth of plaster damage."
The man, who asked not to be named, said the mid-1970s home would be boarded up, fencing erected, cameras installed and renovations undertaken.
He said the previous owners had been keen to get rid of the badly damaged property, which appears to be structurally sound.
It's unclear when the last occupant had resided inside the vacant two-storey building.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.