Rain's set to make return to Riverina and North East

The first fortnight of November has seen maximum temperatures well down on normal for the sixth-successive month.
At Rutherglen, the mean maximum temperature during the first fortnight of November was three degrees below normal - and the coldest there since 1992.
Many places in our regions have already exceeded their November average rainfall on top of well-above rainfalls since August. Albury has now recorded it's wettest year on record with 1213mm. This includes 613mm which fell from early August up to November 14, which was easily the wettest for this relatively short period of 16 weeks. The previous wettest year in Albury was in 1917.
During the last few days, another complex low pressure has slowly advanced from central Australia bringing heavy rain to eastern districts of South Australia; at first then into Victoria and the Riverina by last Saturday night and early Sunday morning November 13 with thunderstorm activity.
I observed thunderstorms in North East Victoria for eight successive days, with daily dew point temperatures well above the November normal. Last Sunday afternoon, storm activity extended well into NSW.
In just a few hours, Condobolin was belted by 73.4mm. Forbes recorded a total of 118mm up to midnight. This was Forbes's wettest ever day in 147 years of records. Forbes's previous wettest ever day was 108mm on October 28, 1973. November of last year at both towns, Forbes and Condobolin was also very wet. The records show there was last a wet pair of Novembers at both towns in 2010 and 2011.
This extra-heavy rain will aggravate the serious flood situation along the Lachlan River system all the way to where it joins the Murray River, at its highest flood level since 1917, near Mildura.
Cowra recorded 80mm to November 14 - the town's wettest November day in 138 years. A total of 48mm was recorded at Coonabarabran to Monday morning, taking the November rainfall to 156mm and since August 1, 602mm has been recorded.
Another significant rain event is indicated about November 20-22 in our regions. After that, it appears that wetter than normal weather will continue in Victoria and the Riverina up to mid December.
