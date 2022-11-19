Rain's set to make return to Riverina and North East

In just a few hours, Condobolin was belted by 73.4mm. Forbes recorded a total of 118mm up to midnight. This was Forbes's wettest ever day in 147 years of records. Forbes's previous wettest ever day was 108mm on October 28, 1973. November of last year at both towns, Forbes and Condobolin was also very wet. The records show there was last a wet pair of Novembers at both towns in 2010 and 2011.

