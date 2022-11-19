The Border Mail
Rain's set to make return to Riverina and North East

By Peter Nelson
November 19 2022 - 11:30am
There was some fine weather across the region earlier this week, but patterns suggest a wetter than average early December is on the way for the Riverina and North East Victoria.

The first fortnight of November has seen maximum temperatures well down on normal for the sixth-successive month.

