Man lost rent on pokies, stole $300 charity bucket to pay rent, court told

By Wangaratta Court
November 18 2022 - 3:30am
Joey Styles

A man accused of stealing a charity tin with $300 said he had lost $700 on the pokies a short time earlier and needed money to pay rent, a court has heard.

