Man lost rent on pokies, stole $300 charity bucket to pay rent, court told

A man accused of stealing a charity tin with $300 said he had lost $700 on the pokies a short time earlier and needed money to pay rent, a court has heard.
Joey Styles was arrested on Monday last week after allegedly driving a stolen ute erratically through Wangaratta as kids walked to school.
The Wangaratta court on Thursday heard the victim was warming up his Ford Ranger outside their home about 5am when another man stole the car, with Styles driving it a short time later.
Police tried to intercept the vehicle on Tone Road about 8.20am but Styles allegedly sped off and continued at speed on Swan and Rowan streets.
He allegedly overtook several cars, parked on Irving Street, and went to his uncle's Greta Road home.
Police arrested the 31-year-old while he hid in a kitchen a short time later.
He was wanted after playing poker machines at the Old Town and Country pub on October 23.
The court heard he was filmed walking up and taking the charity bucket with $300 in cash, and was identified by several members of the public following a Facebook post.
The court heard Styles was allegedly caught with half a gram of heroin in March and was involved in the theft of a $10,000 Honda motorbike on Boxing Day 2020.
Styles applied for bail, with the court told his uncle was willing to give the Wangaratta man one last chance at his home.
Magistrate Peter Dunn wondered how he would have confident Styles would abide by his bail, while police raised concerns about the "goose chase" that had occurred in the stolen vehicle.
Mr Dunn said he had "some reservations" but granted bail with several conditions, with Styles to return to the court on December 12.
