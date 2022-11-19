Funding for farm education is welcome, and needed

There are major problems with filling on-farm jobs, resulting in many cases of fruit and vegetables being dumped on the farms where they are grown.
This problem exists across the whole employment sector in Australia, with employers scaling back production that in turn threatens viability.
Working on-farm and in agricultural industries does not come across the radar of the majority secondary students, however the Victorian government's announcement of further secondary schools agriculture fund grants will up the ante.
As part of the $5.5 million fund, 43 new grants have been announced to develop pathways for students to learn about careers in agriculture.
Students attending schools in Broadford, Gippsland, Wyndham and Hobsons Bay will have pathways offered to them to gain skills for a career in agriculture at a secondary school level.
Broadford Secondary College's $197,000 grant is to develop a program for students gain the skills needed to work in primary production and food, fibre and cropping with a focus on beef and eggs. A $200,000 project with the Dairylearn Transition Pathways program will focus on Gippsland-based students who want to pursue a career in the dairy sector.
The Werribee Regional Agriculture Pathways program will receive a grant of nearly $190,000 to introduce students to modern agricultural techniques from seed to market.
Surely these grants will provide a catalyst to steer a number of students onto an agricultural path.
High on the list of public comment is that no more land should be sold to China. In fact, what is meant is no more sales of Australian assets to Chinese business linked to the ruling in perpetuity Communist Party.
However, fear not, as the wheel as it always does has turned. In some areas, Chinese interests are retreating, picking up handsome capital gains. There are reports that the ongoing property downturn in China could result in investors needing to sell-down assets to service debt.
In 2021-22, a record $8.5 billion of offshore cash was approved by the Foreign Investment Review Board and the Australian Taxation Office. This was an increase of more than 45 per cent on the previous period.
The biggest investors in agriculture at $2.5 billion were Canadian interests. This was well ahead of Singapore, ($1.43 billion), the US ($719 million), France ($568 million) and Japan ($409 million). China does not even rate a mention. Also, the current booming land price has resulted in many iconic Australian family owned properties hitting the market.
Many Australian interests are buying increasing land holdings on the back of burgeoning livestock and cropping returns.
Also active are Australian rural trust funds, and the source of their capital is not disclosed.
Yes, the wheel has turned. In the past we had British investment, then the US and then Japanese and others snapped up our abattoirs.
In a highly competitive global agricultural trading market, there is one standout Australian product: prime lamb.
Also winners are domestic consumers who, day in day out, are able serve up some of the very best lamb.
Prime lamb industry producers have access to world leasing genetics for their flocks and terminal breeding programs.
For decades and decades, it was the Merino and its crosses that dominated the prime lamb breeding scene.
At all levels, this has continued to change.
Now, Merinos are being bred with a major emphasis on carcases values, and Merino lamb is an important component in the market.
The Merino first cross ewe still is the preferred option for many breeders and composite breeds are rapidly gaining ground.
There is veritable feast of terminal sire options, with Australian breeds the poll dorset and white suffolks playing a major role. Australian lamb exports in October increased 4 per cent to hit 26,144 tonnes swt, which makes the third time this year that lamb exports have gone above 26,000 tonnes. Current lamb exports are riding 13 per cent above the five-year average pattern for October.
The lamb job looks very good indeed.
PM Anthony Albanese wants a ban on new housing developments on floodplains, as yet another scheme costing hundreds of millions of dollars to buy back flood-prone homes was announced.
With climate change was affecting many parts of Australia, governments couldn't keep allowing homes to be built in harm's way, Mr Albanese said.
The prime minister insisted housing developments on land vulnerable to flooding must stop as he revealed an $800 million package, co-funded by the NSW government, to allow up to 2000 flood-impacted residents the opportunity to raise, repair or retrofit their houses to make the more flood resilient.
For homes in the most dangerous areas of NSW's Northern Rivers, the governments will offer to buy the home and land from the owner.
Mr Albanese said the package provided a way forward for communities devastated by repeated flooding.
"We need to stop development in floodplains for a start," he told Seven's Sunrise program recently.
