Julian Hayes has vowed to work even harder in a bid to bring the sort of buzz to North Albury he experienced in the Hume League.
The former Jindera player, 23, was named in the Ovens and Murray team of the year despite the Hoppers' struggles at the foot of the ladder.
And Hayes, who played in back-to-back grand finals for the Bulldogs as a teenager, is determined to help raise the bar at Bunton Park in what will be his sixth year at the club.
"Jindera was my home since I was five years old," Hayes said.
"I played in a couple of losing flags there and I love the place.
"Andrew Wilson and Josh Walker were my first senior coaches and they really taught me that hard work gets you where want to go.
"They taught me everything I needed to know from the beginning to step up to O and M football.
"It was a big decision.
"I was only 17 years old, I got a phone call from North and it was a big step.
"I only knew a few people at North Albury at the time but I took the step and I wouldn't turn back.
"It was hard to transition in the early years because I was used to winning games back-to-back but that's also the drive, the motivation, to get the sort of success we were having at Jindera, in the O and M.
"But it takes a lot of hard work to get there."
Hayes didn't feature until round five this year but still did enough to impress the selectors when it came to picking the league's best.
"I was absolutely honoured," he said.
"I had no idea about it.
"I woke up the morning afterwards and I had a heap of phone calls and missed messages.
"I just couldn't believe it.
"I don't know who picks it but it was good to see.
"I had a pretty good year and it was good to get a bit of reward for effort.
"Individual honours are good but I've always said to a couple of boys around the club I'd rather win games, win premierships.
"I'd trade it in for one of them, that's for sure."
Despite his delayed start to the season, Hayes still ranked in the Ovens and Murray's top 10 for kicks, marks and disposals in 2022.
"This year I came in as a half-back after I was injured, trying to rebound and create as much run and drive off that half-back line as possible," he said.
"I had an alright year but I can definitely have a better year if I stay injury-free and get a full pre-season under my belt.
"I tore my thumb ligament the year before and then I tore it again this year.
"I was able to do a lot of running but strength-wise, I had no strength when I was getting bumped off the ball.
"Hopefully I can keep up the running capacity, build a bit of strength and go from there.
"It was hard.
"I couldn't really kick, mark, handball the football for a couple of months or lift any weights so all I was doing was running and getting on the exercise bike.
"My cardio was good but that was about it!"
Nobody likes losing games but North Albury's basement battles haven't diminished Hayes' passion for the game - or the club.
"I love the camaraderie you get and it teaches you a lot about hard work," Hayes said.
"I just love getting around the boys and I love the loyalty you see, that's a big thing for me, some of the people around the club that keep showing back up.
"Some of the loyal supporters that you see there for years and years, they've seen the highs, they've seen the lows and I just love rocking up to football to play for them.
"I'd say it was the way I was brought up, my family values, just knowing that hard work gets you places and without it, you're just going to plateau and you're not going to get any sustained success."
New coach Tim Broomhead has Hayes' full backing as pre-season begins.
"Tim was very quiet (this year) but when he spoke, he was very genuine," Hayes said.
"He's definitely a quiet achiever but he's an absolute superstar, a gun at football and definitely a true leader on and off the field.
"The best thing the boys can do is get back to the training track, back in Tim Broomhead and what he's bringing to the table. Let's start by winning those games that were close this year."
