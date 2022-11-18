The Border Mail
Beef over skipping the queue in Lavington drive-through leads to punch being thrown

By Nigel McNay
Updated November 19 2022 - 11:27am, first published 10:00am
He wanted a Big Mac but he copped a Big Whack after cutting the line at Lavi'

A man fed-up with the long wait at a McDonald's drive-through cut his way into the correct lane, angering a driver who served-up a punch to the head.

