Kinross Woolshed's new owners have allayed patrons' fears of being left out of pocket with unclaimed vouchers by vowing to honour them at their own expense.
A Facebook post by management of the Thurgoona pub earlier this week said any vouchers issued prior to the settlement date of November 14, 2022, would not be valid as no money had been provided by the previous owners to cover the cost.
It prompted a strong response from those yet to redeem vouchers, however, owner Peter Griffiths has addressed those concerns.
"We're under no obligation contractually. Any vouchers were to be declared to us and they weren't," he said.
"We actually went through the process of making sure that if there was any, they were to be declared. There was none declared and we settled on that basis, but we've been caught out.
"Whilst we don't have to honour them, as a goodwill gesture we're morally obliged to. For people with the vouchers, it's not their fault, they've just been caught in the middle of it with the previous owners."
Mr Griffiths said there would be "multiple thousands" of dollars in vouchers.
Hair salon owner Alannah Smead and her business partner Megan Guiney were among those affected, having not claimed a $1000 voucher they bid $800 for at a charity auction in April.
"Once I heard that it was going to be changing hands, I contacted the Kinross myself to see what was happening, because we had such a big voucher," Ms Smead said.
"Originally, we were told we could exchange it for alcohol, but when we went to do that, they turned around and said they didn't do that.
"The staff said they would get the owners to contact us, but we never heard anything.
"A week later it was the same thing and I did that for about three days straight and never heard anything until the last day when they said we had to come in and use it.
"The old owners kept avoiding the conversation and I was told something different every time I spoke to someone. If it was a freebie, it wouldn't have bothered me, but we still did pay for it at the end of the day."
Ms Smead was relieved and excited to learn the voucher would remain valid as she had planned to take all of her staff out to use it.
Mr Griffiths apologised for the way the message was delivered on Facebook.
"One of our people put up a post saying we weren't going to honour them and I was unaware of that," he said.
"Once that was brought to my attention, I spoke to all our guys out there first thing this (Friday) morning.
"We want to be a part of the community for a long period of time and this is the start of creating some goodwill."
