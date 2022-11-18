The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Thurgoona's Kinross Woolshed owners address patrons' concerns by vowing to honour existing vouchers

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated November 18 2022 - 4:33pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kinross Woolshed co-owner Adrienne Griffiths after the settlement of the Thurgoona pub this week. Worries patrons with existing vouchers issued by previous owners wouldn't be valid have been addressed. Picture by James Wiltshire

Kinross Woolshed's new owners have allayed patrons' fears of being left out of pocket with unclaimed vouchers by vowing to honour them at their own expense.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.