Border theatre productions took home 12 different awards at the 49th Annual Georgy Awards for theatrical excellence.
The awards, held in Mooroopna on Saturday evening, celebrate productions across the Goulburn Valley and North East.
Shows including Revolution Theatre Productions' Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, The Musical, Livid Productions' Jersey Boys, The Scots School Albury's The Drowsy Chaperone, Albury Wodonga Theatre Company's The Wizard of Oz and Vaudeville and BYTESized Productions' The Lion King Jr were all recognised.
Same Time Next Year, staged by Wangaratta Players, won Best Play and Best Performer in a Play for Alison Comensoli (Doris).
Twenty-one regional productions were assessed by the Georgy Awards judging panel.
