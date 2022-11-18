The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury-Wodonga performers win 12 gongs in 49th annual Georgy Awards

By Entertainment News
Updated November 18 2022 - 1:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Priscilla Queen of the Desert the musical played to large, appreciative audiences at Albury Entertainment Centre this year. Picture by Trewbella Photography

Border theatre productions took home 12 different awards at the 49th Annual Georgy Awards for theatrical excellence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.