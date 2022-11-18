Osborne has lured prolific goalkicker Hayden Armstrong back to the club.
Armstrong first played for the Tigers last year after being recruited from Ainslie where he has forged a reputation as one of the most talented power forwards in the competition.
The 30-year-old didn't disappoint in his only season with the Hume league heavyweight after finishing runner-up in the club's best and fairest behind Connor Galvin.
Despite only playing 10 of 16 matches before the season was abandoned, Armstrong averaged almost five goals a match after booting 49 goals.
Osborne coach Joel Mackie said Armstrong boasts an impressive CV as a goalkicker after playing in a hat-trick of flags for Ainslie from 2017-19 and topping the league goalkicking on two occasions.
"Hayden was back at Ainslie this year and got himself really fit and enjoyed another really big year," Mackie said.
"He kicked more than 50 goals and finished runner-up in the league goalkicking.
"But Hayden was keen to return to Osborne again after the disappointment of no finals being played in 2021.
"He made some good mates while at the club and is keen to commit to the travel for another 12 months and get back involved.
"Obviously he is already a proven performer in the Hume league and we are thrilled to get him back."
Armstrong joins dual Tiger premiership forward George Alexander as prized recruits for next year.
Alexander is also returning to Tigerland after having spent the previous two seasons with Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong where he was instrumental in the Lions winning the flag this year.
Mackie said the club would now boast a formidable key forward combination of Armstrong alongside Alexander which should prove hard to combat.
"Having those two tall marking targets will straighten us up a lot more now when going forward," Mackie said.
"It also takes a bit of pressure off our young developing key forwards in Ryan Collins and Riley Watson.
"They are only 18 or 19 year olds who were thrown to the wolves a little bit in key position roles while still relatively young.
"Most of the time they were attracting the opposition's best defender.
"It also gives us the flexibility to play Duncan McMaster in defence who I feel is a natural backman.
"Duncan did a really good job for us this year in a lot of different roles and produced some big games but it allows us to go back to something similar to 2021 when we had a better structure."
While the Tigers will boast more firepower next season, their midfield stocks have taken a hit.
Midfielders Izaac McDonnell and Jed Izaac McDonnell have departed the club for an employment opportunity in far north Queensland.
Will Ryan is also relocating to Newcastle for employment.
