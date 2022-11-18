The Border Mail

Belvoir's Gus Sinclair looking to take next step in his cricket

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 18 2022 - 12:26pm, first published 11:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gus Sinclair has been in Belvoir's provincial system for a number of years, but he wants to reach the next level. Picture by Ash Smith

Belvoir's Gus Sinclair admits the time has come to arrive as a first grader in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.