Belvoir's Gus Sinclair admits the time has come to arrive as a first grader in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
Sinclair has been in the top grade scene for around five years, but is now targeting the next step.
"Yeah, absolutely, feel like I'm getting to that age where I'm not classed as a kid anymore, I've got to make an impact more regularly," he said candidly.
Yeah, absolutely, feel like I'm getting to that age where I'm not classed as a kid anymore, I've got to make an impact more regularly. I just want to be more consistent, try and contribute every week.- Gus Sinclair
The 22-year-old is a left-hand bat and left-arm off-spinner, who's had some fine moments at provincial level.
"I just want to be more consistent, try and contribute every week, rather than just the one-off week," he admitted.
Sinclair played a vital role in the round five win over Tallangatta a fortnight ago.
The Bushies had posted a competitive 9-195 with the home side in trouble at 6-147.
Sinclair shared a 32-run stand with Lachie McMillan, scoring a patient 12 runs from 30 deliveries, while his representative team-mate compiled the bulk of the runs.
He was dismissed at 9-192, but the tailenders were able to seal the win.
"With my batting, it depends on the situation, I prefer to try and score quickly, but sometimes you can't always do that," he remarked.
He's also been working overtime with Eagles' co-coaches Matt Jaensch and Robbie Mackinlay.
"They've done a lot, in particular Robbie, he speaks about being confident and always backing yourself to contribute," he offered.
It's a double header weekend with Belvoir away to St Patrick's on Saturday and home to premiers North Albury on Sunday.
In Saturday's other matches, North is home to New City, Wodonga hosts Tallangatta, Albury travels to Wodonga Raiders, while East Albury hosts Lavington.
Also on Sunday, Tallangatta's home to Raiders, Albury meets Corowa, Lavington is home to St Pat's, while Wodonga travels to New City.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Once again, players will be weather watching with rain predicted.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.