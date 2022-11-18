The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hole cut in fence in Thurgoona industrial area, car stolen and torched

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 18 2022 - 11:36am, first published 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The maroon Honda was destroyed by fire. Picture by Mark Jesser

Police continue to investigate the theft of a vehicle from an industrial area, with the vehicle found burning near a park less than 24 hours after it was stolen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.