Hole cut in fence in Thurgoona industrial area, car stolen and torched

Police continue to investigate the theft of a vehicle from an industrial area, with the vehicle found burning near a park less than 24 hours after it was stolen.
Investigators were called to Merkle Street, Thurgoona, about 9.20am on Monday.
Officers were told a large hole was cut into a fence before a maroon Honda Accord was started and driven away.
The stolen car was found burning in a dirt car park at the north end of Pioneer Park in Lavington about 4.15am on Tuesday.
Fire crews extinguished the blaze and left the scene shortly before 5am.
The vehicle, which was located near the intersection of Pearsall Street and Urana Road, was destroyed.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Police urge anyone with information to call the Albury station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
