As Oscar Lyons set his gaze upon Lavington Sports Ground, a heartfelt twinge of pride takes ahold of the 17-year-old.
The reason being; he's looking at his past, his present, and potentially his future.
Lyons is a lifelong Lavington boy, well versed in the Panthers code having played all his cricket at the club.
He's currently in year 12 at Albury High School, and less than a fortnight ago was scouted as the only Riverina representative named in the NSW Combined High School XI thanks to a sparkling cameo at the State Championships.
At the weekend, another feather was added to his already-decorated cap with a call up to the Riverina squad off to the NSW Country Champs in Orange next week.
And he cannot wait to get the bit between his teeth and unleash.
"I hope in the upcoming games with Riverina I can contribute towards the team's success and hopefully get a few wins underneath the belt," he said.
"All of those boys have played top end cricket so I'm going to thrive off that opportunity, learn as much as I can and ask plenty of questions.
"I'm really keen for that opportunity."
In addition to his rep duties, Lyons has carved out a spot within Lavington's A-grade top order.
He began playing Provincial First Grade with the Panthers in the 2019/20 season, amassing 404 runs since first donning the whites in Cricket Albury Wodonga's top tier.
Still coming into his own against, bigger, stronger and wiser opponents, Lyons noted he's not exempt from the psychological warfare which is part and parcel of the game.
"Yeah I do (cop sledging), but you kind of expect it don't you?," he joked.
"No it's good fun, it's all part of the game."
However, he'd be the first to admit the guidance of Lavington's leaders has helped shape him as a cricketer.
"It's definitely challenging (playing A-grade), but I love the boys and the blokes around me," he said.
"Lavi's been so supportive and they back me in whatever I do, so I love it.
"Chris Galvin is a real mentor for me; he's just been there since day one - any questions I've got, I always go to him and he's always there.
"Being able to pitch in with some runs in the middle and top order would be awesome this season.
"I just want to contribute to our teams success and hopefully win a flag this year."
Lyons indicated he likes to be methodical in the way he constructs his innings, which is key as a younger head in an established Lavington team.
While he's yet to hit a notable score in blue this season, the 17-year-old is taking it one game at a time and working on translating his form at school level into A-grade.
"I definitely look towards getting on with my innings," he said.
"At the moment I'm working on starting to build an innings and getting myself off the mark.
"I give myself 20 balls, and then I like to get the game moving."
Lavington Sports Ground is home to Lyons in more ways than one.
Along with his cricket exploits, Lyons is a talented footballer and was a mainstay in the Panthers' thirds outfit in 2022, also earning a call up to the under-18 Ovens and Murray Interleague squad which squared off against Goulburn Valley in May.
"Footy in the winter, cricket in the summer is what I say," he said.
"I've been at the club my whole life, playing footy and cricket here so I absolutely love it - with dad coming down as well, it's awesome.
"I enjoy both when it comes around to playing, and next year I'm going to have to do a bit of both again."
But with a big summer of cricket his first priority, Lyons is keen to pay his dues at his boyhood club and make his mark in the competition.
"I've enjoyed my time so far this season, it's a great bunch of boys and I'm just really honoured and proud to be a part of the team," he said.
"I want to thank Lavi Cricket Club for the opportunities they've given me and the people around me who've provided such a supportive environment.
"I just love coming up here and playing."
