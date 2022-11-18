The Border Mail
Border developer Nordcon brings German pavemaking technology to Wodonga

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated November 18 2022 - 7:45pm, first published 6:00pm
Nordcon's Ally Pietila checks out the Wirtgen pavement machine at its construction base in Germany. The contraption will arrive in Wodonga in March. Picture supplied

If you see this bizarre clophopping contraption gallivanting around Wodonga, don't be alarmed - the Wirtgen machine is arriving from Germany to help a Border property developer build roads, gutters and footpaths.

