If you see this bizarre clophopping contraption gallivanting around Wodonga, don't be alarmed - the Wirtgen machine is arriving from Germany to help a Border property developer build roads, gutters and footpaths.
The German technology embraced by Nordcon LAND will automate construction activities in their new estates, meaning traditional methods of using string lines and levels are eliminated.
Nordcon engineering manager Steve Martin said the $750,000 Wirtgen will reduce time spent manually constructing the surfaces.
"A task that would have taken us four weeks, we will now be able to complete in two days," Mr Martin said.
Mr Martin said the Wirtgen, which is in Germany having the finishing touches done and will arrive in Wodonga in March, used GPS and 3D-technology for concrete paving works.
"We are the first ones in Victoria to use the machine with full automation, meaning that the levels and alignment are fully controlled by an on-board control system," he said. "It uses GPS and a ground-based total station to get millimetre precision.
"We will be using the machine locally on our estates, but there has been a lot of interest from contractors from Sydney and Melbourne who have come out to see our current smaller machine in operation."
The company's director, Eric Pietila, said he was "thrilled for the new machine to arrive from Germany".
"We love embracing new technologies, and although it is a significant investment, it enables us to create a more durable end product while using less materials," Mr Pietila said.
