It's one of the more enjoyable parts of our job. We're a very fortunate region; I don't think there's been a single year in the 25-year existence of the club that there hasn't been someone drafted. But you don't take it for granted because it's such an extraordinary opportunity, it's life-changing for the kids, so it never wears off on me, just how much it changes their life and how much it presents them an opportunity to live a different life. In my experience, it's always off the back of genuine hard work. This year, there might be 55 taken in the national draft and you don't have to rewind far when they were taking 90-100 kids, so to get drafted now is so much harder. It's almost to the point now where they want turn-key footballers and by that I mean they want them to walk through the door and be almost ready to go, to be well-indoctrinated with all their strength and conditioning and a real understanding of how they play the game. Of course that differs from club to club but it's getting harder to get drafted, the expectations around draftees is so much higher, so to have two kids (Brayden George and Ollie Hollands) that are expected to go in the first round is really exciting and for those two boys, it comes on the back of a mountain of work.