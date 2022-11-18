Mark Brown has been a pivotal figure in the careers of countless aspiring young footballers over the years.
STEVE TERVET went to meet the man who's about to start his fifth season as head coach of the Murray Bushrangers.
With the AFL Draft just around the corner, how does it feel knowing what might be in front of some of the players you've worked so closely with?
It's one of the more enjoyable parts of our job. We're a very fortunate region; I don't think there's been a single year in the 25-year existence of the club that there hasn't been someone drafted. But you don't take it for granted because it's such an extraordinary opportunity, it's life-changing for the kids, so it never wears off on me, just how much it changes their life and how much it presents them an opportunity to live a different life. In my experience, it's always off the back of genuine hard work. This year, there might be 55 taken in the national draft and you don't have to rewind far when they were taking 90-100 kids, so to get drafted now is so much harder. It's almost to the point now where they want turn-key footballers and by that I mean they want them to walk through the door and be almost ready to go, to be well-indoctrinated with all their strength and conditioning and a real understanding of how they play the game. Of course that differs from club to club but it's getting harder to get drafted, the expectations around draftees is so much higher, so to have two kids (Brayden George and Ollie Hollands) that are expected to go in the first round is really exciting and for those two boys, it comes on the back of a mountain of work.
How much do you invest into them as young people?
It's an interesting one. Our program is to produce draftable footballers so that's our focus but we understand that's a small proportion of the people that come through our program. It might be that only 10-15 percent get that opportunity. Our aim is to produce draftable footballers but then we've also got to understand that for 85 percent of our program, that's not the reality. They've still got to leave our program having benefited from it. We invest heavily in the top-end talent, absolutely, but we also invest very heavily in the guys who most likely won't get that opportunity. We're here to make them better footballers, better athletes and better team-mates and our mantra is to leave better. I think we go close to achieving that with every single person who comes in.
How much are you enjoying the role?
It's been a really interesting five years. I took over from Leon Higgins in 2019, when it was focused solely on the boys, it was pre-COVID and in 2021 and 2022, there was some shuffling of the decks around the NAB League and how it would work and I ended up coaching both the boys and girls program at the same time and that was really exciting. I got to see it from a different perspective. It was more around coach development and coach co-ordinating as opposed to really leaning in heavily on the coaching because I was across two programs. Moving into 2023, it's back to focusing on the boys while helping (girls coach) Emma Mackie wherever she may need it. I look at the job now compared to the job I started in 2019, it's gone up and down, it seems to be slowly migrating back to what it originally was, which gives me the time to really invest with the kids and that's what I enjoy.
Why is the development of young players something you're so passionate about?
From a personal playing perspective, I was never invested or dedicated enough and as a result, my AFL career was quite short. When I look at the kids who come through our program, I treat them all differently but I treat them all equally and I think that's been a great change in AFL football. When I went through, it was 'one size fits all, this is what you have to do and this is how you have to do it.' There wasn't a lot of wriggle-room and I wasted my opportunity in that space. Now, in the development space, I really like working with different kids, they all come from such different backgrounds in the country and it's how you engage them and how you hopefully give them an opportunity to become the very best version of themselves. That's where I get the enjoyment. A really good example of that is Dom Bedendo, a Myrt boy, a really humble kid from a humble background and to work really closely with him, to see his football develop and improve, to the point where he gets drafted by the Western Bulldogs as the fourth-last selection in the 2020 draft, it was life-changing for him. I remember the phone call, when he rang me up after he got drafted and he was absolutely elated. It was an opportunity that has changed his life and it's an opportunity a lot of kids in the country don't get.
To be on the other end of the phone in those moments and know you've played a part, how satisfying is that?
Hugely satisfying but it's not just me, it's the whole club. The Bushrangers have a whole host of development and assistant coaches and support staff around strength and conditioning, it's a whole club effort that probably stretches out to 50 people. It's hugely rewarding for all of us when one of our kids gets that opportunity. It's certainly the reason I do it.
If you had your playing career over again, what would you do differently?
I don't look back like that. I just see how important it is that these kids understand how hard it is. This year, 55 kids across Australia will get an opportunity to be an AFL footballer so it's cut-throat. It's not big adjustments or big changes that make the difference, it's finding those little areas where you can get better and hopefully they add up. It's not so much what I would do differently, it's helping them understand just how competitive it is, how hard they've got to work and how diligent they've got to be and if they get that all right, fingers crossed they get their chance.
Where did it all start for you?
I'm a born and bred Numurkah boy but I went to boarding school in Melbourne. I ended up getting drafted to the Swans, spent a couple of years there which was really enjoyable but I never embraced the professionalism or the work you had to do to have a really good AFL career. I don't regret that, it's just where I was at the time and it gives me a little bit of insight into hopefully helping the kids that don't start out as hugely dedicated or driven. They might have some ability but they're potentially a little bit flippant with it. I like to think that with the right input and the right guidance, they can understand how big an opportunity is and if they make the adjustment, they can go a way to achieving it.
You did a cadetship in journalism; any good stories to share?
Yeah, quite a few. But we're going back 20 years, mate, so I'm not sure how interested people are...
I'm very interested.
You would be. I started out in local government, general news and then morphed into sport. I loved it, meeting all sorts of people and your days are completely different one to the next. When you gravitate into sports journalism, it's less about 'gotcha' moments and digging to expose deeper truths. Certainly in the country you've got real proximity to these people, you're talking to them most days and you want what's best for them. It was less confrontational working in sport.
How did you get into coaching?
I went back to Numurkah and did a little bit of coaching but that was after buying a business. I had a taste of it but I didn't overly enjoy it, I was too young to coach looking back. But since I've got involved in the Bushrangers, I've thoroughly enjoyed it. Yes, we get to work with the most talented kids in the region but the part I really enjoy is you get an opportunity to work with the kids who are really driven and want to become as good as possible. That lends them to being receptive to feedback, instructions and understanding we want them to be critical. I want them to analyse everything that's said to them and how it improves them and to unpack it. It's bloody good footy to watch as well. You get to watch NAB League footy with the best young kids in the country running around; it's fast, it's exciting, I love it.
Who are the most naturally gifted players you've worked with?
My first year in was Clayton Oliver's first year so I got to watch how he went about it in his draft year. He's gone on to be arguably the best footballer in the country. The following year we played off in a grand final with a host of talented kids: Jy Simpkin, Will Brodie, Todd Marshall, I think we had 10 drafted that year. In my time as head coach, I've been very fortunate to have some really top-end talent. Lachie Ash was drafted No.4, an incredibly hard worker, comes from a farming background, would spend a couple of hours on the tractor and then come and train as hard as anyone I've ever seen. Elijah Hollands was a huge talent but he did his ACL so we didn't get to see him in top-age. Josh Rachele was another one that sits right at the top of the tree in terms of pure football ability; what he could do with the football was amazing. It's also great to watch the kids who aren't as talented; you can see their game improve dramatically off the back of the environment we create.
Who surprised you most?
Daniel Turner tried out as a 17-year-old and played quite well in our trial match, kicked four goals but we just didn't quite think he'd fit the AFL profile. He was disappointed not to be included and rightfully so but he went back and did a mountain of work, changed his body shape, got super fit, played some exceptionally good football for Albury under-18s and came back and trialled again as an 18-year-old. He was a completely different athlete, was almost the first pick in our squad, 193cm, really combative, a beautiful contested mark and then off the back of five NAB League games, the year after COVID, gets drafted to Melbourne. I tip my hat to him because as much as these programs are important and they play a role, sometimes the best thing we can do for a player is drop them or cut them because you get to find out whether it's what they really want. Can they work really diligently on their own, away from all the help and all the assistance? If they can, they're the ones who tend to go the furthest. He's a prime example of a lad that missed out early, worked extraordinarily hard and got his opportunity. Sammy Durham's another one, got knocked back at 16 or 17, made it at 18, had to go via the VFL and got his opportunity. Those stories are just as important and just satisfying, if not even more so, than the real top-end talent.
How exciting has it been to see, and be part of, the rise of female football?
The girls game is just starting out, so you have to treat them accordingly. They're not as progressed as the boys so you've got to coach them differently. I have loved my two years in the girls program, the atmosphere and culture they create is extraordinary and it's more around team and that connection piece. They're no less desperate to improve, get better and become AFL footballers. A first-year AFLW player now gets $40,000 so it's a genuine career path. If you're an 18-year-old girl who finishes Year 12 and is lucky enough to get drafted, your first year of university earns you $40,000 as opposed to going into a pub and pouring beer for a part-time job. As a result, we're seeing better and better athletes come through our program.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.