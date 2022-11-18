Trainer Ron Stubbs has warned punters to forget Tap 'N' Run's first two runs this preparation ahead of his assignment at Kembla Grange today.
Tap 'N' Run is set to target the $120,000 TAB Highway, (1400m) with in-form hoop Tyler Schiller booked to ride.
Punters may be quick to dismiss the chances of Tap 'N' Run after having finished ninth in both starts this campaign at Warwick Farm and Randick.
But Stubbs said both runs were full of merit if you delve a little deeper into the performances.
"If you look at the form guide it doesn't read too well," Stubbs said.
"But I've been happy with both runs.
"He got a long way out of his ground when resuming at Warwick Farm but ran the quickest last 600m, 400m and 200m for the entire meeting on that day.
"That just confirmed to me the ability the horse has got.
"Then last-start at Randwick he was topweight with 61kg, drew 18 and sat three and four deep for most of the trip with no cover and got beat by 2.5-lengths."
Tap 'N' Run has already proven that he has above average ability.
The five-year-old was narrowly beaten in a TAB Highway last year and finished second to Another One in the Country Championship Qualifier before the Wagga galloper won the final.
Stubbs said Tap 'N' Run had plenty in his favour at Kembla Grange and should be rock hard fit to run a strong 1400m.
"The stars have aligned so far with Schiller aboard claiming 1.5kg, barrier six is ideal and he should get a nice trip from the draw.
"Now it is just a matter of the horse producing the sprint that we all know he is capable of."
Bookmakers agree with Stubbs' assessment with Tap 'N' Run second favourite in pre-post markets at $6 with Lady Kah the $4.40 early favourite.
Stubbs said TAB Highway's are notoriously competitive races and usually wide open affairs.
"Highway's are hard to win and often you have to wait a while before it's your turn," he said.
