FLOODING from the Murray River is predicted to result in a $150,000 loss for a community farm run by the Border's Bhutanese community.
The estimate was flagged on Friday as Benambra MP Bill Tilley announced if the Coalition won the Victorian election it would provide $35,000 for water pumps, irrigation and a portable toilet.
The farm, on Wodonga's Gateway Island north of Lemke Road, has been submerged for weeks and its president Kedar Sapotka and 272 families with garden plots are waiting to determine the flood's impact.
"Now it's all under water but hopefully it will go away after a couple of months and...we'll rebuild it," Mr Sapotka said.
"This is the second time under water...but this time it's worse than 2016 and we probably in total, roughly, we lost with this water flood around $150,000."
That includes damage to irrigation equipment, crops and potentially a solar panel system.
The garden is shared with Congolese immigrant families and together they grow vegetables that may have medicinal properties and are staples in their diets but not commonly used in Australia.
Mr Sapotka said in the Bhutanese case that included round chilis, different varieties of beans and white radish.
The chilis farmed in Wodonga are sent to Bhutanese consumers as far away as Tasmania, Sydney and Melbourne, but not on a commercial basis with the farm a not-for-profit venture.
Mr Tilley said spending on the farm strengthened ethnic bonds and aided the wider community.
"It's a really important use of taxpayers' money to ensure that our community and, joining with the Bhutanese and Congolese families in the area, that it grows bigger, stronger and we continue to embrace all of you and your families , your culture and we learn from that to make Albury-Wodonga a stronger, better place," Mr Tilley said while surrounded by Bhutanese.
He said it was unfortunate the Murray River's banks had broken and inundated the farm which he described as an "important social outlet".
Mr Sapotka said if the Coalition did not win this month's Victorian election, he would be seeking a similar funding commitment from the Labor Party for the farm.
The 272 families each have a membership and have 5x5 metre plots on which they can grow plants.
There are 35 families on a waiting list and with a lack of space to expand they are largely reliant on existing plot-holders moving away from the area to access beds.
Roughly a quarter of the spaces are used by Congolese with Bhutanese having the bulk of the remainder.
The farm was established in 2012 with the support of Parklands Albury-Wodonga.
