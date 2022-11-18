It has been a long week of medical appointments for Victoria Prosser's 15-month-old baby, Ivy.
Earlier this week, despite warning the staff of a Lavington cafe of a dairy allergy, a contaminated spoon caused Ivy's first anaphylactic reaction.
"We knew she was allergic to dairy but she had never physically ingested it to have a reaction, so we didn't know she was anaphylactic," Ms Prosser said.
"She instantly started pulling at her tongue, her mouth was swelling, she was getting hives.
"I went back up to the counter and said ... 'I'm going to need an ambulance.'"
Ms Prosser raced Ivy to a local chemist who called an ambulance; the barista followed them, apologising.
"He said 'I'm so sorry, it was soy milk but I stirred it with a spoon I had used to stir cow's milk," Ms Prosser said.
Ivy received two shots of adrenaline and was kept in the hospital resuscitation ward at Albury Base Hospital overnight.
"We just want to spread some awareness about allergies and that they really need to be taken seriously," Ms Prosser said.
"I don't think we'll ever be taking her out to eat anywhere ever again."
Anaphylaxis is a potentially life threatening allergic reaction, where the immune system overactively produces antibodies against allergens. Anaphylaxis always requires an emergency response.
Ms Prosser previously worked in hospitality and believes anaphylaxis training needs to be mandatory for the industry, similar to the system in government schools.
NSW public schools and preschools have mandatory obligations to implement anaphylaxis and allergy procedures.
Principals have legal obligations to students at risk of anaphylaxis under common law duty of care and work health and safety legislation.
When they returned home, Ms Prosser shared Ivy's story on social media, tagging Melbourne-based paediatric first aid educators Tiny Hearts Foundation.
The video was viewed more than 12000 times in one day, and hundreds of direct messages followed.
She said one person wrote they worked in cafes and, with the increased popularity of non-dairy milks based on preference rather than medical need, hadn't considered the risk.
"I have had so many people message me and say 'Thank you so much for spreading this message because I work in hospitality and when someone asks me for an almond or soy milk coffee, I have never thought perhaps they have an allergy,'" Ms Prosser said.
Ms Prosser said she hopes the popularity of her video will help to inform others of the risks for people like baby Ivy.
"We don't tell you we have an allergy because we want to wreck your day, we tell you we have an allergy because it is literally life or death.
