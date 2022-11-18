BORDER politician Bill Tilley believes problems tied to the North East line's VLocity trains reflect their lack of suitability for the route.
The Liberal member was commenting after V/Line announced that it was resuming train services on the Albury run on Saturday after they were withdrawn at the start of last week because of suspension issues.
The difficulty has not been fully resolved and as a result passengers are being urged to allow an extra 30 minutes for their journeys along the corridor.
We know the VLocities aren't a purpose-built long haul train.- Wodonga member of parliament Bill Tilley
"In 2018 the Liberal Party put up a policy in relation to the types of rolling stock that we wanted, we also had a commitment to upgrading the track on the North East line to faster trains, unfortunately we've accepted second best," Mr Tilley said.
"We know the VLocities aren't a purpose-built long haul train.
"We always knew from people and engineers that these problems that we're experiencing now were quite likely and here we are today with second best.
"I mean half an hour slower....again."
Subsequent investigations have determined it is safe for the VLocities to return.
"We have completed extensive and thorough testing and can now safely return trains to the line while further investigations, analysis and monitoring continues," a V/Line spokesman said.
While work continues to remedy the problem, the VLocities will be required to travel at a slower than normal speed.
The investigations undertaken by V/Line have consisted of specialist equipment and skills being used to run several test trains along the line at different speeds, as well as specialist analysis of train components and systems.
Trains will return from the first early morning services in both directions on Saturday.
"We thank passengers for their patience while we worked to return passenger trains to the Albury line as quickly as possible," the spokesman said.
There have also been concerns raised about the safe work environment with buffets on the VLocity trains.
