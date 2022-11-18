Eskdale could well have created Cricket Albury-Wodonga's must unwanted record.
With only 11 days left in spring, the club is yet to play a full game.
District was scheduled to start on October 15, but the first three games were washed out.
When the sun finally shone on November 5, Eskdale was the unlucky loser with the bye.
And while the other three games were completed last week, despite some rain falling in the region, Eskdale was able to bowl only one over against Kiewa before the wet weather hit.
Unfortunately, the forecast for today is rain and a possible storm, with a 90 per cent chance of between 10-15mms.
"You put in that preparation and Rory Tobin is our new coach and he's doing a good job, prepping the boys, but not being able to put that practice into a game feels a bit weird," Jamie Baude admitted.
Eskdale is away to Dederang, while Kiewa hosts Baranduda, Barnawartha Chiltern is home to Yackandandah, while Howlong hits the road to Bethanga.
