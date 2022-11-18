The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime
Graphic Content

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video stills from brutal attack involving hammer have been released by a court

By Wangaratta Court
Updated November 18 2022 - 5:31pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A video still released by a magistrate during Jye Werkowski's matter showing the shocking hammer attack.

A man involved in a dog theft at gunpoint and an incident in which a man's arm was broken with a hammer has no interest in stopping his drug use, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.