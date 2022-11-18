A man involved in a dog theft at gunpoint and an incident in which a man's arm was broken with a hammer has no interest in stopping his drug use, a court has heard.
Dalton Shaun Espagne, 22, this week pleaded guilty to blackmail, theft, ice possession and intentionally causing injury over the two incidents last year.
Espagne filmed the hammer attack in the victim's Amos Avenue home in Benalla on November 11.
Espagne was armed with a crowbar at the time.
The same victim was at a Jean Court home in Benalla when Espagne and Lee Warren Armstrong attended - allegedly with Espagne's brother, Hayden, and a fourth man armed with a gun - on December 21.
The female victim's dog was taken by the group about 3.30am, despite the man from the hammer attack arming himself with a knife while his arm was in a cast.
Two women were left screaming when the gun was produced.
"Pay me my money," Espagne demanded of the dog owner.
The victim later transferred $2000 after threats were made to harm the dog, named Milly, who was then returned.
Espagne was arrested with 8.2 grams of ice in three deal bags and $1100 outside the Benalla Bowls Club about 13 hours after the incident, and has been in custody since.
His brother is also in custody and is contesting the allegations.
Dalton Espagne appeared in the County Court from Ravenhall jail, with the court told he had continued to use drugs while locked up.
"It doesn't seem as though he's serious about correcting his drug use," Judge George Georgiou noted of the 22-year-old.
"He reports an urge to use drugs whenever people speak to him about the dangers of drugs."
Judge Georgiou said he was considering a corrections order given Espagne had already served 330 days on remand, with the matter to return at a date to be fixed.
