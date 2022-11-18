The Border Mail
Welcoming the last migrants to Bonegilla Reception Centre

By Bruce Pennay, Wodonga & District Historical Society
November 19 2022 - 10:30am
Mirko and Eliza Vuksan and their sons, Damir, 13, and Nenad, 7, were among the last migrants to stay at Bonegilla Reception Centre in 1971. Picture supplied by Wodonga & District Historical Society

A grainy image from The Border Mail survives to mark the arrival of the last intake of migrants at the Bonegilla Reception Centre in October 1971.

