Welcoming the last migrants to Bonegilla Reception Centre

A grainy image from The Border Mail survives to mark the arrival of the last intake of migrants at the Bonegilla Reception Centre in October 1971.
The newspaper photographer selected one family from the last 100 migrants to arrive by bus from Melbourne to depict "Bonegilla's last".
Mirko and Eliza Vuksan with their sons, Damir, 13, and Nenad, 7, had flown from what was then known as Yugoslavia. They stayed two weeks at Bonegilla before moving to a migrant worker hostel in Sydney.
Bonegilla Reception Centre closed in December, having taken in more than 300,000 migrants and refugees since it opened in 1947.
Immigration Minister Billy Snedden explained that, in future, migrants would move direct to migrant worker hostels close to city workplaces. The new hostels provided family rather than communal accommodation in military-styled facilities. They helped Australia take greater care for the wellbeing of its new arrivals.
By 1971, Bonegilla had outlived its usefulness. It was now deemed obsolete and redundant. It had served its purpose well providing temporary accommodation during the times when there was a shortage of housing and insufficient materials to build hostels specially purposed to receive migrants. New arrivals had only ever been expected to stay in the converted army camp no more than three weeks.
The closure of Bonegilla, Snedden declared, marked the end of the post-war mass migration program.
There was no denying the impact of that program. Australia was well on the way to becoming a migrant nation. The Census of 1971 showed that, nationwide, 1 in 5 was either a post-war migrant or the child of one. Locally, the population of Wodonga had trebled and that of Albury had doubled since 1947.
In 1971, Bonegilla reverted to its original use as an army camp.
But it also became a special memory place, important to former newcomers and their families. And to the Australian public.
Bonegilla prompted memories of what it was like to migrate from one country to another. It showed how Australia went about taking in strangers. It provoked reflection on how new arrivals and the nation still go about those tasks.
A week of activities to mark the 75th anniversary of the opening of the Bonegilla Reception Centre has been arranged at the Bonegilla Migrant Experience from November 21.
Volunteers will be available for tours of the Wodonga and District Historical Society Collection. No bookings are required.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.