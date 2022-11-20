Albury's 13-year-old Georgie Cardile has spent the past six weeks gearing up for the Great Victorian Bike Ride on Saturday.
She said training four days a week had prepared her for the 305-kilometre event.
The Scots School student is one of 29 students who are also gearing up for the challenge.
Her inspiration, she said came from her mother, Bec, who had previously completed the three-peaks cycling challenge at Falls Creek.
"Mum's been riding for a while," she said.
"I was fairly fit, so I wanted to give it a go.
"I've been riding in the paddocks on my mountain bike with my brothers, who make sure I always come inside exhausted."
Her mother will also be joining her at the starting line.
The bike ride starts at Koroit and finishes at Apollo Bay and is estimated to take five days.
Team coordinator Nash Clark said the group had been training weekly, plus learning the basics of nutrition, packing efficiently and bike maintenance.
