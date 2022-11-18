The Border Mail
Repair timelines for Yackandandah, Rutherglen sinkhole still not known

By Ted Howes
November 19 2022 - 3:45am
Bells Flat Road residents at Yackandandah were horrified to watch cars driving through flood waters close to this sinkhole which is still being repaired. The council has urged people to take extreme caution. Picture by Mark Jesser

Border residents can expect more damaged roads over coming weeks as the Bureau of Meteorology predicts more thunderstorms for the region over the next fortnight.

