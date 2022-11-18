Border residents can expect more damaged roads over coming weeks as the Bureau of Meteorology predicts more thunderstorms for the region over the next fortnight.
Councils and state governments are struggling to keep up with repairs on emerging potholes as waters subside in some areas, with timelines for damage repair at the biggest known sinkholes at Yackandandah and near Rutherglen unknown.
The Yackandandah sinkhole on Bells Flat Road, which was described by residents as "a deathtrap" when cars were seen driving perilously close to the edge when the road gave way, is still being assessed by Indigo Shire Council.
"We're hoping GEO Tech and pavement design reports next week," an Indigo Shire Council spokesman said.
The spokesman said the cost of repairs had not yet been estimated and it was not known how long the road would be closed.
"We will hopefully know more next week," the spokesman said.
A Bells Flat Road local who asked to remain anonymous said just after the sinkhole appeared that "people on social media" who laid blame for the road surface washing away on road contractors and the council for "shoddy work" didn't understand the situation.
"It is the way it is," the resident said. "It's no one's fault, this is what happens when you have such a tremendous deluge of rain, this sort of thing is happening anywhere you get that sort of rainfall, not just here."
The council spokesman said: "Intense rainfall caused significant flow that the existing infrastructure was unable to cope with," the spokesman said.
At Gooramadda Road north-east of Rutherglen, where what started as a pothole last Sunday deteriorated into a 6-metre chasm by Tuesday morning, the spokesman said the situation was still being appraised.
"We're waiting for water to subside, but hopefully we can start repairs in the coming weeks," an Indigo Shire Council spokesman said.
The spokesman said the damage bill was not known yesterday but was expected "to be significant", and that engineers were exploring the option of a temporary bridge.
"We've had significant rainfall that has created major storm water flow that was beyond the capacity of the existing culvert to cope with."
The council declined to answer when asked if Gooramadda Road was designed to be suitable for B-double truck traffic, but said there was no evidence pressure from trucks had caused the sinkhole to form.
"...we put trucks on roads that they are designed to go on," the spokesman said.
"There is nothing to suggest that trucks contributed, this was a unique weather event."
