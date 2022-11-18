The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Commercial Bar Association of Victoria visits Albury-Wodonga

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated November 18 2022 - 8:07pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury and District Law Society president Erin Kerr and CommBar president Stewart Maiden are thrilled to make connections in the region. Picture by Mark Jesser

Albury's hosting of a major legal conference previously held in London then Hong Kong has been welcomed as a way for Border practitioners to "reconnect" with their city colleagues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.