Albury's hosting of a major legal conference previously held in London then Hong Kong has been welcomed as a way for Border practitioners to "reconnect" with their city colleagues.
CommBar drew barristers from across Victoria at Albury's Atura Hotel on Friday for an event the Victorian Bar said would also provide "an opportunity to support our colleagues in the bush".
CommBar vice-president Paul Hayes KC said bringing the conference back to Australia but specifically a regional area such as Albury-Wodonga made sense given the impact on areas outside the city from the COVID-19 pandemic, plus the challenges of bushfires and floods.
"It was a good opportunity for us to look after our own and support local businesses in the Albury-Wodonga region," Mr Hayes said.
Albury and District Law Society president Erin Kerr said the conference was "a very exciting opportunity" for her organisation given two judges took part in the CommBar, or Commercial Bar Association of Victoria, event but also because it was usually held overseas - in London in 2016 and Hong Kong in 2018.
She welcomed the opportunity for participants to "reconnect" with a regional area "and come back to the grassroots".
Ms Kerr said the event also offered the chance to "brush shoulders with the best in the legal industry, but to also gain better connections that will certainly assist with our clients and our access to justice in the future".
"It's lovely to see the scope of barristers we have available to us. We are excited for CommBar to come to us locally because one, they're going to inject revenue into the area, which certainly we need, but also meet our local practitioners face-to-face."
Former Albury resident and now junior barrister to the Victorian Bar in Melbourne Ella Zauner said the Albury region had a large legal community.
Ms Zauner said the conference provided participants with an insight into what was important for the regions "and how COVID-19 has affected these practices".
It also broke down perceived barriers between city and country and regional lawyers' accessibility to barristers in Melbourne, she said.
CommBar president Stewart Maiden said the association was made up of about 700 barristers in practice across a range of areas, including commercial law, sports, media law and construction.
"It was an exciting opportunity," he said.
